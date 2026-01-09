Ottawa police pull over unlicensed 13-year-old driver who ‘wanted to get candy’

Ottawa police say they pulled over a slow-moving vehicle this week only to discover a 13-year-old behind the wheel who was on a candy run.

Police say the young teen was driving along Strandherd Drive, a major road in the Barrhaven suburb, when the vehicle caught officers’ attention on Thursday.

They say the vehicle was moving slowly and had trouble staying in its lane.

Police say the driver and two passengers of similar age told officers they “wanted to get candy from the gas station.”

No one in the car had a driver’s licence.

Police say the kids’ parents and guardians were contacted and there were no injuries reported.