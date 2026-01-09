Telus offering hundreds more buyouts amid shift to self-serve options

Telus Place in Montreal, Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2026 2:26 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2026 3:34 pm.

Telus Corp. is offering buyouts to hundreds more employees as part of the company’s push for more self-serve solutions that began last year.

The United Steelworkers union said Friday that Telus has offered buyout packages to nearly 700 more workers across the country, including to more than 500 of its members.

The union’s Local 1944, which represents around 4,000 Telus employees, said the move affects workers in Telus Business Solutions operations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, who have until Jan. 21 to decide on their offers.

Telus spokeswoman Sacha Gudmundsson said the packages are part of the same voluntary separation program the company implemented in 2025, “fuelled by rapid transformation in our industry and the growing customer demand for self-serve solutions.”

“As a result, we’re offering generous voluntary financial packages that exceed the requirements of the Canada Labour Code and give team members the option to retire or pursue a career outside of our organization,” she said in an emailed statement.

Gudmundsson added it is a “standard operating practice” for Telus to offer voluntary departure packages to a broad number of employees across the regions where it operates “in an effort to be fair and equitable to those in the impacted work areas.”

Last February, the union said Telus offered buyout packages in two waves, including to 545 employees across several departments followed by another 560 workers shortly after.

The United Steelworkers condemned that move at the time, accusing the company of reducing service levels and outsourcing work overseas.

“Further workforce reductions at Telus will hurt communities and the Canadian economy, and will only exacerbate Canadians’ growing dissatisfaction with the service they’re receiving from telecommunications companies,” said Michael Phillips, president of USW Local 1944, in a press release Friday.

“Canadians are not happy with the quality of service they’re getting at the moment, and Telus cutting jobs is not going to help.”

Gudmundsson said Telus anticipates “a very small number of the team members being canvassed” will be interested in accepting the latest offer, and that the company reserves the right to limit the number of departures.

In 2024, the company told around 150 call centre employees based in Ontario they had to relocate within a few months, apply for another role or agree to be laid off.

Telus also cited the need to “evolve our customer service” at that time by offering more digital and self-serve options.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man accused in Ryan Wedding case seeks to protect IDs of sureties, citing safety risk

An Ontario man arrested in a sweep targeting alleged associates of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding is asking the court to protect the identities of the people proposing to supervise him on bail. Lawyers...

1h ago

WestJet execs tried cramped seats on flight weeks before viral video sparked backlash

MONTREAL — On a calm, cloudy day in Calgary last November, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech stepped onto a plane bound for Toronto along with five other executives, the chairman of the board and several...

17m ago

Flu has peaked in some provinces while nationally cases remain high but 'stable or decreased'

TORONTO — At least two provinces in Canada say flu activity likely peaked over the holidays, while national data shows the number of new cases remains high but stabilized by the start of the new year. The...

47m ago

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man accused in Ryan Wedding case seeks to protect IDs of sureties, citing safety risk

An Ontario man arrested in a sweep targeting alleged associates of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding is asking the court to protect the identities of the people proposing to supervise him on bail. Lawyers...

1h ago

WestJet execs tried cramped seats on flight weeks before viral video sparked backlash

MONTREAL — On a calm, cloudy day in Calgary last November, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech stepped onto a plane bound for Toronto along with five other executives, the chairman of the board and several...

17m ago

Flu has peaked in some provinces while nationally cases remain high but 'stable or decreased'

TORONTO — At least two provinces in Canada say flu activity likely peaked over the holidays, while national data shows the number of new cases remains high but stabilized by the start of the new year. The...

47m ago

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
ICE agent's phone footage shows interaction before fatally killing woman

Cell phone footage from the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good shows the verbal confrontation had before the 37-year-old mother of three was killed.

1h ago

0:19
Man dead after being trapped under forklift at worksite

A man in his 40s has died after being trapped under a forklift in a workplace accident in Vaughan.

4h ago

0:35
Person in custody over random stabbings near Dufferin station

Toronto Police Service says a person is now in custody over two random stabbings near Dufferin subway station.

3h ago

2:44
Mild weather comes to an end next week

This unseasonably warm weather won't last. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai with when it will feel like winter again.

19h ago

2:38
'Hogwash': Ford downplays speed camera effect as Toronto traffic fatalities hit record low in 2025

In 2025, Toronto's streets were the safest they've been in a decade. Did speed cameras make the difference? Brandon Choghri with the response from Premier Doug Ford.

22h ago

More Videos