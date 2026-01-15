Cancellations, delays reported at Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop airports due to snowstorm

Plows clear the snow at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Jan. 15, 2026. X/@TorontoPearson

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 15, 2026 12:55 pm.

A storm blanketing Toronto and the rest of the GTA with snow has led to several delays and cancellations for travellers Thursday.

At Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, all Air Canada flights in and out of the island airport have been cancelled. Porter Airlines has also cancelled some flights.

Further west, multiple flights have been cancelled out of Toronto Pearson International Airport with several more experiencing delays. Nearly every single flight scheduled to depart before 1 p.m. Thursday has been delayed.

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says a total of 18 centimetres of snow has fallen at Toronto Pearson as of 12 p.m.

“Our surface maintenance specialists have been out in our state-of-the-art snowplows doing loops of the airfield to keep critical areas clear of snow,” read an update from the airport posted on X.

Air Canada added winter weather conditions are also causing delays in Montreal, Quebec City and Ottawa. You can find out more about what to do if your flight is cancelled here.

All passengers at both airports are encouraged to check the status of their flights for delays and cancellations before they head to the airport.

The current largest one-day snowfall record at Toronto Pearson this season is 12 centimetres, set on Dec. 26.

