Health Canada recalls baby stroller over possible choking hazard

Health Canada is recalling a baby stroller sold over the last year in Canada due to a choking hazard.

The federal agency says the grab bar of the 3-in-1 INFANS Baby Stroller, which has an adjustable backrest and canopy, and has a one-hand folding mechanism, contains a foam material which may release small parts if accessed by a child.

The stroller comes in three colours – pink (BC10134PI), grey (BC10134GR) and black (BC10134BK) – with the model number 704.

Health Canada says 270 of the strollers have been sold in Canada from January 2024 to December 2025, through either Amazon or the INFANS website.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller and contact INFANS for more information. A repair kit will be provided and shipped once available,” read the Health Canada statement.

As of December 25, 2025, there have been no incidents or reports of any injuries in Canada.