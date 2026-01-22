Weekend need-to-know: Curlers hit the ice at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Take in the action of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the GTA this weekend, or skate around an enchanted forest at YZD on this chilly January weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday with wind chills into the -30s, creating conditions where frostbite on exposed skin may occur within minutes. A full weather forecast can be found here.

Keep in mind there is a subway closure and a GO Transit service adjustment on the Lakeshore West line

Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Curling fans will be headed to the rink this weekend for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts happening this year in Mississauga, marking the first time the tournament has been staged in the GTA.

The tournament gets underway on Friday at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre. The first round of games will feature Team Canada as four-time Canadian women’s champion Kerri Einarson faces Yukon’s Bayly Scoffin. Einarson has assumed the Team Canada mantle as last year’s champion Rachel Homan prepares to represent Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy.

Of the 18-team field, 27 players will be making their Scotties debuts. The tournament will also kick off with a free concert from The Trews.

Full details and a schedule can be found on their website.

DesignTO Festival

The largest celebration of design in Canada is happening starting this weekend in Toronto.

Since its first event in 2011, DesignTO has featured over 7,000 artists and designers, and it’s back with 10 days of immersive, interactive, and imagination-sparking experiences.

The festival will include over 100 free events and exhibitions, both online and in-person.

A full schedule can be found on their website.

Enchanted Forest at Hangar Skate

YZD will be transformed into an Enchanted Forest for one night only this weekend. Skate through the glowing trees, shimmering pathways and interactive art installations at the Hangar Skate.

North Fire Circus will also be featured with a skating performer and roaming animation. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, and prizes will be awarded for best costume.

The event is free to attend this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and skate rentals are $5.

The Boat Show continues

It’s your last chance to check out The Boat Show this weekend.

There are over 1,000 boats on display alongside new products and marine accessories, and more than 200 free seminars.

A full schedule is available on their website.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, January 23, to Sunday, January 25, for planned station work. Shuttle buses will not be operating as there are alternate surface and subway routes.

You can find more details here. Regular subway service will resume on Line 1 on Monday, January 26.

Lakeshore West line service adjustment

On January 24 – 25, planned construction is taking place on Lakeshore West as work continues to replace the Etobicoke Creek bridge.

Train service is running between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO, with GO buses replacing trains between Oakville and Clarkson GO, then running direct to Union Station Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Port Credit, Long Branch or west from Mimico GO. Special trains will run on an hourly schedule between Mimico GO and Union Station.

More details can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.