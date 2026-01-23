Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed that goaltender Anthony Stolarz will make his long‑awaited return to the crease on Friday, marking his first start since Nov. 11.

The 32‑year‑old has been sidelined for more than two months, spending the last 33 games on injured reserve with what Stolarz recently described only as an undisclosed nerve issue. Before that, Stolarz struggled to an .884 save percentage and a 3.51 goals-against average through 13 games.

Berube said the decision comes after progress in Stolarz’s recovery and a string of practices that signalled he was ready for game action. The Leafs have leaned heavily on Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby during Stolarz’s absence.

Stolarz was assigned to the AHL Marlies on a conditioning loan on Tuesday, but did not suit up for a game.

Barring setbacks, defencemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Carlo, who were both injured during Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime loss against Detroit, are expected to play on Friday night. The Leafs will still be without winger William Nylander, who hasn’t played since Jan. 15.

The team also recalled defenceman Henry Thrun from the Marlies.

Vegas Golden Knights winger Mitch Marner. Photo: X/Golden Knights.

The return of Marner

Friday’s game also carries added weight for another reason: it marks Mitch Marner’s first appearance at Scotiabank Arena as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights since his departure from Toronto.

The former Leafs star, now in Vegas after an off‑season move that reshaped the franchise, is expected to receive a loud and emotional reception from fans.

“I don’t want to look back anymore. I don’t want to look in the past,” Marner told reporters on Friday. “Realistically, it’s just another hockey game.”

Marner spent nearly a decade with the organization, becoming one of its most productive and recognizable homegrown players, registering 741 points in 657 games with the Maple Leafs.

When asked what kind of reception he’s expected from Toronto fans, Marner said, “Not sure. We’ll see as soon as warm-ups start, but just excited to go back there.”

“That building’s meant a lot to me, so excited to be going back to it and playing in it.”

Marner and the Golden Knights beat the Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime in Vegas on Jan. 15, his first game against his former team. Marner finished with two assists on the night and is now up to 52 points (40 assists) across 49 games this season.

A contingent of Leafs fans booed Marner in Vegas during that game, which he shrugged off after the fact. It’s expected to be more raucous on Friday in Toronto.

“I’ve always appreciated them. I love what they’ve always brought. Like I said, always passionate, and they’re gonna let you know. That’s something you appreciate about it,” Marner said of the fans. “You know they’re probably going to try to do the thing to get me off my game and try to win their game.

“I’ve got a lot of great players around me here to help me out and have been through a couple things like this before. So yeah, I’ll lean on them and, like I said, I’m just going to try to go out there and kind of realize it’s another hockey game,” he added.