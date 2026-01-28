Starmer and Xi call for deeper UK-China ties as Trump shakes up global relations

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting in Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan.29, 2026. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP) 2026 Getty Images

By Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2026 10:33 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 12:10 am.

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Britain and China called Thursday for a “comprehensive strategic partnership” to deepen ties between their nations at a time of growing global uncertainty.

Neither publicly mentioned Donald Trump, but the American president’s challenges to the post-Cold War order was clearly on their minds.

“I think that working together on issues like climate change, global stability during challenging times for the world is precisely what we should be doing as we build this relationship in the way that I’ve described,” Starmer told Xi in his opening remarks.

The two met in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing as their nations try to improve relations after several years of acrimony. Relations have deteriorated over allegations of Chinese spying in Great Britain, China’s support for Russia in the Ukraine war, and the crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, the former British colony that was returned to China in 1997. Starmer is the first British prime minister to visit in eight years.

“China-U.K. relations experienced setbacks in previous years, which was not in the interests of either country,” Xi said. “In the current complex and ever-changing international situation, … China and the U.K. need to strengthen dialogue and cooperation to maintain world peace and stability.”

Xi also appeared to acknowledge the criticism that Starmer has faced for reaching out to China despite national security and human rights concerns. The U.K. recently approved controversial plans for a huge Chinese Embassy in London, removing a sticking point in relations but also overriding fears that the “mega-embassy” would make it easier for China to conduct espionage and intimidate dissidents.

“Good things often come with difficulties,” Xi said. “As long as it is the right thing to do in accordance with the fundamental interests of the country and its people, leaders will not shy away from difficulties and will forge ahead bravely.”

Starmer, who became prime minister in July 2024, has said he would protect national security while keeping up diplomatic dialogue and economic cooperation with China. He told Xi that it has “been far too long” since a U.K. prime minister visited.

“I made a promise 18 months ago when we were elected into government, that I would make Britain face outward again,” the leader of the center-left Labour Party said. “Because as we all know, events abroad affect everything that happens back in our home countries, from prices on the supermarket shelves to how secure we feel.”

His government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised and ease a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households.

More than 50 top business executives have joined him on the trip, along with the leaders of some cultural organizations, as he seeks to expand opportunities for British companies in China.

The disruption to global trade under Trump has made expanding trade and investment more imperative for many governments. Starmer is the fourth leader of a U.S. ally to visit Beijing this month, following those of South Korea, Canada and Finland. The German chancellor is expected to visit next month.

The U.K. leader earlier Thursday met Zhao Leji, the chairman of China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress. The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements later in the day.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press





Top Stories

'These are targeting aspects': First Nations leaders urge caution when crossing U.S. border due to ICE

For the hundreds of Kashechewan First Nation evacuees in Niagara Falls, the Canada-U.S. border crossing is just a short walk away. But the First Nation is directing its members to stay on the Canadian...

5h ago

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

5h ago

City of Toronto says there's a 'gap in performance' around clearing sidewalks of snow

After days of complaints from residents struggling to clamber over mounds of snow on sidewalks across Toronto, the City is acknowledging the problem and pledging to do better. City manager Paul Johnson...

6h ago

FIFA says 2026 World Cup preparations in Toronto on schedule

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, questions remain about Toronto's readiness. Is the city prepared to host the beautiful game, or will it be a hot mess? Victor Montagliani, Canada's FIFA vice president,...

5h ago

