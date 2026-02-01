Peel Regional Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Mississauga.

Authorities say they received numerous reports during December 2025 of vehicle break-ins happening in the areas of Kimbermount Avenue, Aquitaine Avenue and Regents Terrace.

An investigation pointed police to Basil Ass’ad of no fixed address. He was arrested on Jan. 26 and was charged with five offences, including 48 counts of mischief over $5,000, two counts of theft over $5,000, five counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and fraud under $5,000.

He was held for a bail hearing. No other details were released.