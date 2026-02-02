Canada Post is asking Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents to clear snow and ice from walkways, stairs and driveways as carriers continue to navigate the aftermath of last month’s historic winter storm — a system that buried parts of the city under record snowfall and left neighbourhood streets clogged for days.

In a statement issued Monday, the postal service said it is still delivering mail and parcels across the region, but many routes remain difficult to access more than a week after the Jan. 25 storm. While major roads have been plowed and widened, Canada Post says numerous side streets, laneways and residential walkways are still obstructed by deep snow, packed ice or uncleared steps.

The agency warned that these conditions not only delay deliveries to individual households but can also slow service across entire routes as carriers attempt to navigate unsafe or impassable areas.

“Our delivery personnel travel to many households and businesses each day, accessing the same streets, sidewalks and stairs our customers do,” the statement reads. “The snow and ice create a safety risk for our employees and anyone else trying to walk in these locations.”

The Jan. 25 storm — one of the largest single‑day snowfalls Toronto has recorded — overwhelmed plows, stranded vehicles and left some residential streets untouched for days. City crews have been working to widen roads and clear snowbanks, but Canada Post says the lingering conditions continue to pose hazards for its carriers.

The agency is urging residents to take steps to ensure mail can be delivered safely. Customers are being asked to remove snow and ice from walkways, driveways, and the area around their mailbox; de-ice stairs and entrances with sand or salt; keep handrails and mailboxes clear and in good repair; and turn on outdoor lighting to help carriers see pathways and steps.

Canada Post also reminded drivers to be cautious in neighbourhoods, noting that delivery agents are often on foot and may be difficult to see around snowbanks.

“We understand this record snowfall has posed significant challenges,” the agency said, “but with everyone’s support, we can help avoid an injury that can happen in just seconds.”