Canada Post urges residents to clear snow as Toronto, GTA mail delivery slows after historic January storm

Canada Post mailboxes in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, Aug 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 2, 2026 10:31 am.

Canada Post is asking Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residents to clear snow and ice from walkways, stairs and driveways as carriers continue to navigate the aftermath of last month’s historic winter storm — a system that buried parts of the city under record snowfall and left neighbourhood streets clogged for days.

In a statement issued Monday, the postal service said it is still delivering mail and parcels across the region, but many routes remain difficult to access more than a week after the Jan. 25 storm. While major roads have been plowed and widened, Canada Post says numerous side streets, laneways and residential walkways are still obstructed by deep snow, packed ice or uncleared steps.

The agency warned that these conditions not only delay deliveries to individual households but can also slow service across entire routes as carriers attempt to navigate unsafe or impassable areas.

Related:

“Our delivery personnel travel to many households and businesses each day, accessing the same streets, sidewalks and stairs our customers do,” the statement reads. “The snow and ice create a safety risk for our employees and anyone else trying to walk in these locations.”

The Jan. 25 storm — one of the largest single‑day snowfalls Toronto has recorded — overwhelmed plows, stranded vehicles and left some residential streets untouched for days. City crews have been working to widen roads and clear snowbanks, but Canada Post says the lingering conditions continue to pose hazards for its carriers.

The agency is urging residents to take steps to ensure mail can be delivered safely. Customers are being asked to remove snow and ice from walkways, driveways, and the area around their mailbox; de-ice stairs and entrances with sand or salt; keep handrails and mailboxes clear and in good repair; and turn on outdoor lighting to help carriers see pathways and steps.

Canada Post also reminded drivers to be cautious in neighbourhoods, noting that delivery agents are often on foot and may be difficult to see around snowbanks.

“We understand this record snowfall has posed significant challenges,” the agency said, “but with everyone’s support, we can help avoid an injury that can happen in just seconds.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to disabled train near Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station. "We can confirm there was a disabled train west of Union Station this...

updated

4m ago

Police charge 7 Toronto men in violent Mississauga home invasion that left 55‑year‑old dead

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators...

26m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

1h ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launched the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

45m ago

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to disabled train near Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station. "We can confirm there was a disabled train west of Union Station this...

updated

4m ago

Police charge 7 Toronto men in violent Mississauga home invasion that left 55‑year‑old dead

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators...

26m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

1h ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launched the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
Wiarton Willie calls for early spring on Groundhog Day

Ontario's Wiarton Willie in Bruce County has predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day after not seeing his shadow this morning.

2h ago

0:51
Seven Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

2h ago

2:31
68th Annual Grammy Awards

In Entertainment tonight...music’s biggest night wrapped up Sunday evening in Hollywood. The Grammys bringing together some of the world’s biggest stars...on the red carpet and on the stage.

11h ago

2:01
Cold and sunny to start the work week

It might seem like Groundhog Day when it comes to the weather, but the bitter cold temperatures are set to subside for the first full week of February.

14h ago

2:46
Opening date remains imminent but elusive

With the Eglington Crosstown LRT possibly a week from opening, riders say they're unsurprised officials have had trouble setting a concrete date. David Zura explains.

16h ago

More Videos