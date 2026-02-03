Toronto man charged in connection with Peterborough chop shop

The OPP say a Toronto man was arrested in connection with a chop shop in Peterborough. HANDOUT/OPP

By Dilshad Burman

Posted February 3, 2026 4:16 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 4:45 pm.

A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a chop shop in the Peterborough area after provincial police found parts from more than a dozen stolen vehicles at a facility in the town of Buckhorn, Ont.

On Jan. 29, Peterborough County OPP were sent to the location of a vehicle believed to be stolen. Along with the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit, a warrant was executed the next day at a facility in Buckthorn, Ont.

Officers found the stolen vehicle as well as parts from at least 13 newer model vehicles that had been chopped and wrapped up to be shipped. They also found various licence plates from previously stolen vehicles.

A 41-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was held for bail.

Top Stories

Woman dies in crash near Woodbine and Hwy. 407 in Markham

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday afternoon. York police were called to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a serious crash. The woman was...

2h ago

Streetcar service resumes after removal of car stuck in Queens Quay tunnel

Regular streetcar service has resumed between Lower Spadina and Union Station on Queens Quay West after a vehicle drove into the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel, leading to an hours long service disruption. The...

updated

1h ago

TTC CEO announces phased opening of Eglinton Crosstown LRT beginning on Feb. 8

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali made the Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening announcement during a board meeting on Tuesday.

2m ago

TTC changing several bus routes on Feb. 8 with launch of Line 5 Eglinton LRT

The TTC will be introducing six new routes and 14 routes will now have connections to Line 5 Eglinton when it launches on Feb. 8.

9m ago

