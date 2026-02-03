Toronto man charged in connection with Peterborough chop shop

A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a chop shop in the Peterborough area after provincial police found parts from more than a dozen stolen vehicles at a facility in the town of Buckhorn, Ont.

On Jan. 29, Peterborough County OPP were sent to the location of a vehicle believed to be stolen. Along with the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit, a warrant was executed the next day at a facility in Buckthorn, Ont.

Police arrested a Toronto man in connection with a chop shop in Peterborough. HANDOUT/OPP

Officers found the stolen vehicle as well as parts from at least 13 newer model vehicles that had been chopped and wrapped up to be shipped. They also found various licence plates from previously stolen vehicles.

A 41-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was held for bail.