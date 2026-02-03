TTC changing several bus routes on Feb. 8 with launch of Line 5 Eglinton LRT

As the TTC prepares to begin its phased launch of Line 5 Eglinton on Sunday, the transit agency will be making many changes to its bus network to coincide with the new light rail service.

Billed as a way to make it “easier for customers along Eglinton Avenue and intersecting routes to connect” with the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, six new routes have been created and 14 existing routes are being changed.

Changes to the TTC bus network will take effect on Sunday.

Here are the new routes that have been created:

18 Caledonia: Replaces 47 B/C Lansdowne service on Caledonia Road between Yorkdale station and Eglinton Avenue West

27 Jane South: Partially replaces 35 Jane service on Jane Street between Jane station and Eglinton Avenue West

34 Eglinton: Replaces 32 Eglinton West and 34 Eglinton East on Eglinton Avenue between Mount Dennis and Kennedy stations

151 Leslie North: Replaces 51 Leslie and will operate between Leslie station and Steeles Avenue East

158 Trethewey: Replaces 32C Eglinton West and will operate on Trethewey Drive between Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road/Oak Street

334 Eglinton: Replaces 332 Eglinton West and 334 Eglinton East and will operate between Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga and Finchdene Square in Scarborough

Here are the existing routes that have been modified to connect with Line 5 Eglinton:

32 Eglinton West: Will operate on Eglinton Avenue West between Mount Dennis station in Toronto and Renforth station in Mississauga

35 Jane: Will operate between Pioneer Village and Mount Dennis stations

47 Lansdowne: Will operate between Caledona station and Queen Street West via Lansdowne station

51 Leslie: 51A will operate between Donlands and Leslie stations via Laird station, 51B will operate between Donlands and Don Mills station via Laird station

54 Lawrence East: Will operate between Don Valley station and Morningside Avenue or Starspray Loop via Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East

71 Runnymede: Will connect to Mount Dennis station

72 Pape: Will connect to Don Valley station

89 Weston: Will connect to Mount Dennis station via Eglinton Avenue West

91 Woodbine: Will operate between Woodbine station and Lawrence Avenue East via Sloane station

100 Flemingdon Park: Will connect to Don Valley station, 100B will operate on Linkwood Lane

162 Lawrence-Donway: Will be extended to Don Valley station via Don Mills Road, Wynford Drive and Gervais Drive, service on Donway East will be replaced by 51B Leslie

191 Underhill: Will connect to Don Valley station

954 Lawrence East Express: Will be extended to Don Valley station via Lawrence Avenue East, Don Mills Road, Wynford Drive and Gervais Drive, service being removed from Kennedy station

989 Weston Express: Will connect to Mount Dennis station via Black Creek Drive

Meanwhile, the 56 Leaside and 332 Eglinton West routes will be removed from service due to other changes in the network.

These latest adjustments follow a series of changes introduced later in 2025 before Mount Dennis station opened. The TTC also adjusted several routes as Line 6 Finch West opened.

Click here to access a full list of TTC bus schedules.