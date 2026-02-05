Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on Team Canada at FanFest

Cheer on Team Canada this weekend as the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics officially kick off this Friday. And it’s your last chance to try out new restaurants participating in Winterlicious.

Team Canada FanFest

Get into the Olympic spirit this weekend with the Team Canada FanFest happening at Nathan Phillips Square. The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games start this Friday and the events will offer Torontonians a chance to celebrate and cheer on Team Canada.

There will be live Olympic competition viewings, athlete meet-and-greets and interactive winter sport demonstrations.

And of course, there will be ice skating at the square along with complimentary skate rentals.

It kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Lunar New Year at Scarborough Town Centre

Celebrate the Lunar New Year early this year at the Scarborough Town Centre this weekend.

The Lunar New Year Market will feature local artisans and entrepreneurs alongside the 13-foot ‘Year of the Horse’ sculpture. It’s happening in the Centre Court from Feb. 6 to 8.

Meanwhile you can also share wishes of luck, health, and prosperity by making a donation and having your wish written on a fai chun (red paper decoration) by a calligrapher. The messages will be displayed on prosperous peach blossom trees. You can make your wish on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More details can be found on their website.

Spring Fishing & Boat Show

Get out of the cold and into some fishing at the Spring Fishing and Boat Show this weekend at the Toronto International Centre.

There will be seminars, a free kids trout pond, and a marketplace for everything you need for the upcoming fishing season.

It kicks off on Friday at 12 p.m. and runs through until Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Last chance for Winterlicious

It’s your last weekend for Winterlicious to check out one of the more than 240 restaurants in Toronto.

The three-course prix fixe menus range from $20 to $55 lunch and $25 to $75 dinner with everything from vibrant global delicious to cozy favourites.

A full list of restaurants and their menus can be found on the City of Toronto’s website. It runs until Feb. 12.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 4 Saturday closure

Subway service on Line 4 between Sheppard-Yonge to Don Mills stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday due to planned signal work.

Road closures

Weekend closures

University Avenue

From 9 p.m. on Friday, February 6 until 5 a.m. on Monday, February 9, all southbound lanes of University Avenue from College Street West to Gerrard Street West will be closed for a crane hoist. Northbound and southbound traffic will be maintained on the east side of University Avenue.

Lawrence Avenue East

On Saturday, February 7 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Lawrence Avenue East will be reduced to one eastbound lane to facilitate a construction crane. Westbound lanes and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Gardiner Expressway

As part of ongoing bridge rehabilitation work, the following overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures will be in effect.

From 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 8 to 5 a.m. on Monday, February 9: The Kipling Avenue southbound on-ramps to the Gardiner Expressway and the Islington Avenue southbound on-ramp to Gardiner Expressway eastbound will be closed. Southbound traffic on both Kipling and Islington Avenues over the Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to one lane. The above noted lane and ramp closures on Kipling and Islington Avenues will happen sequentially, not concurrently.

From 10 p.m. on Monday, February 9 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, February 10: Kipling Avenue over the Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The Gardiner Expressway westbound off-ramp to Kipling Avenue will be closed. The Kipling Avenue southbound on-ramps to the Gardiner Expressway will be closed. The Kipling Avenue northbound off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway westbound will be closed from 1 a.m. Three Gardiner Expressway eastbound lanes will be closed from Browns Line to Kipling Avenue. The Browns Line on-ramps to the Gardiner Expressway will be closed.



From 10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 10 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11: Islington Avenue over the Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to

one lane in each direction. The Gardiner Expressway eastbound off-ramps to Islington

Avenue will be closed. The Islington Avenue southbound on-ramps to Gardiner Expressway will

be closed between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. One Gardiner Expressway westbound lane from Royal York Road to The East Mall will be closed.

From 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11 to 5 a.m. on Thursday, February 12: One Gardiner Expressway westbound lane from the Humber River to Park Lawn Road will be closed. The Lake Shore West/Gardiner Expressway on-ramp will be closed.



Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.