3 suspects wanted for multiple arsons in Stouffville, Markham

Three suspects are wanted in connection to multiple arsons in Markham and Stouffville, according to York police.

Investigators say the first arson occurred on Feb. 11 around 2 a.m. The suspect vehicle, a white Audi SUV, was in the area of Highway 7 East and Ninth Line in Markham. Two suspects were seen allegedly smashing the front door of a business and attempting to ignite a fire.

Officers say no injuries were reported and the fire self-extinguished.

Police say the same suspect vehicle was seen in a plaza near Ringwood Drive and Main Street around 3:30 a.m. in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Two suspects were again seen allegedly smashing the front door of a business and attempting to ignite a fire. The fire self-extinguished again and the suspects fled the scene.

Both buildings were unoccupied and no injuries were reported, according to York police.

Police are looking for three suspects as the driver of the Audi never left the vehicle at either incident.

Investigators say the first suspect was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, track pants, white shoes, and grey gloves. The second suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and white gloves.

There is no description available for the third suspect.