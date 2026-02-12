3 suspects wanted for multiple arsons in Stouffville, Markham

Two of the three suspects wanted in connection to two arsons were captured on security camera footage. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 12, 2026 12:29 pm.

Three suspects are wanted in connection to multiple arsons in Markham and Stouffville, according to York police.

Investigators say the first arson occurred on Feb. 11 around 2 a.m. The suspect vehicle, a white Audi SUV, was in the area of Highway 7 East and Ninth Line in Markham. Two suspects were seen allegedly smashing the front door of a business and attempting to ignite a fire.

Officers say no injuries were reported and the fire self-extinguished.

Police say the same suspect vehicle was seen in a plaza near Ringwood Drive and Main Street around 3:30 a.m. in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Two suspects were again seen allegedly smashing the front door of a business and attempting to ignite a fire. The fire self-extinguished again and the suspects fled the scene.

Both buildings were unoccupied and no injuries were reported, according to York police.

Police are looking for three suspects as the driver of the Audi never left the vehicle at either incident.

Investigators say the first suspect was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, track pants, white shoes, and grey gloves. The second suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and white gloves.

There is no description available for the third suspect.

Top Stories

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several days.

56m ago

B.C. marks Day of Mourning after Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Thursday marks an official Day of Mourning for British Columbians to honour the victims of Tuesday's deadly attack in Tumbler Ridge.

updated

1h ago

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

3h ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

3h ago

