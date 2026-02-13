Tech meets tradition at Toronto’s Lunar New Year celebrations

Toronto is set to come alive this weekend for Lunar New Year celebrations. Grace Lin from OMNI News looks at the unique role robots and technology will play in the festivities.

By Grace Lin, OMNI News

Posted February 13, 2026 6:39 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 6:45 pm.

Toronto is set to come alive this weekend for Lunar New Year celebrations, highlighted by a special celebration at Nathan Philips Square featuring a blend of modern tech with ancient tradition.

This year’s festivities, which coincide with Valentine’s Day, will feature the Spring Festival market, fireworks and dancing robots all the way from Asia. The two robots will take turns dancing with performers while a smaller companion handles the crowd interaction. But there is still the challenge of cold weather.

“We make sure they’re in the warm tent, but we do have challenges because we do have three minutes where they perform outside at the main stage before the fireworks come down,” Toronto Spring Festival NPO founder and chairman Blur Wu tells OMNI News.

The high-tech robotic dog performs tasks that every dog can do, like shaking hands. But they’ve also been programmed to do special moves, like drawing hearts in the air and performing traditional Chinese New Year greetings, further adding a unique high-tech flair to this year’s festivities.

“We aim to show that when technology is mature and reliable enough, it can naturally blend into festivals and everyday life,” explains Skyler, co-founder of SpeedyDrone.

Once again this year, there are cultural performances, lucky draws, a festival market, and musical fireworks cap the celebrations, welcoming the New Year.

“We want to share the joy and excitement of the Lunar New Year with all of Toronto,” said Wu.

Organizers expect to draw upwards of 50,000 people from the Chinese community and beyond for this weekend’s festivities.
 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement for brief, heavy periods of snow

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, which could make travel a bit treacherous on Friday night. Environment Canada is calling for brief but heavy periods of snow, which...

1h ago

Mass killer had no specific target, was 'hunting' in Tumbler Ridge school: RCMP

Officers from the five-person RCMP detachment in Tumbler Ridge arrived at the community’s secondary school on Tuesday to the sounds of fire alarms and a voice yelling from a window that the shooter was...

25m ago

Kitchener elementary school VP arrested for child luring, sexual exploitation

Police say they have charged an employee of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board in a child luring and sexual exploitation investigation.  Investigators say 50-year-old Michel Pleau was arrested...

6m ago

Freeland violated law by answering questions about byelection: elections commissioner

OTTAWA — The Commissioner of Canada Elections said former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland unintentionally violated the Elections Act by answering reporters' questions about a 2024 Toronto byelection at...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto under special weather statement for brief, heavy periods of snow

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, which could make travel a bit treacherous on Friday night. Environment Canada is calling for brief but heavy periods of snow, which...

1h ago

Mass killer had no specific target, was 'hunting' in Tumbler Ridge school: RCMP

Officers from the five-person RCMP detachment in Tumbler Ridge arrived at the community’s secondary school on Tuesday to the sounds of fire alarms and a voice yelling from a window that the shooter was...

25m ago

Kitchener elementary school VP arrested for child luring, sexual exploitation

Police say they have charged an employee of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board in a child luring and sexual exploitation investigation.  Investigators say 50-year-old Michel Pleau was arrested...

6m ago

Freeland violated law by answering questions about byelection: elections commissioner

OTTAWA — The Commissioner of Canada Elections said former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland unintentionally violated the Elections Act by answering reporters' questions about a 2024 Toronto byelection at...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Ontario to keep Crown Royal on shelves amid new deal with Diageo

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

7h ago

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

17h ago

2:09
Cold start, light snow on Friday

Sunny but cold to start Friday with clouds building throughout the day and a chance of flurries and light snow in the evening and overnight.

February 12, 2026 7:32 pm EST EST

4:11
Caledon extortion victims fed up; pack up for the States

After two drive-by shootings at their properties, a Caledon family is moving to the U.S. -- fed up with extortion attempts. As Cristina Howorun reports, it’s a national issue prompting a law enforcement summit in B.C., and investments by Peel Police.

February 12, 2026 6:51 pm EST EST

0:25
Missing senior found dead after nearly two weeks since disappearance

An almost two-week search for a missing 90-year-old man has come to a tragic end after Joseph Ng was found dead on Wednesday night.

February 12, 2026 11:15 am EST EST

More Videos