5 arrested after OPP raid homes in Simcoe County, cocaine and cash seized

Photo shows drugs and cash seized following a police investigation in Simcoe County. (OPP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 16, 2026 11:55 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 12:04 pm.

Five people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police raided two homes in the town of Midland and the city of Barrie last week.

Officers say they seized nearly a kilo of cocaine and more than $41,000 in cash during their Feb. 12 search of the properties.

Four people are jointly charged with drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Jordan Brown of Barrie, 53-year-old Shelly Legault of Midland, 52-year-old Darin Roy of Midland, and 55-year-old Steven Summers of Victoria Harbour.

A fifth person was also arrested on an unrelated warrant. Meanwhile, Brown faces additional drug charges following a second search in Barrie.

All individuals are set to appear in a Midland court at the end of March.

Top Stories

Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and 'Godfather' mainstay, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill...

1h ago

Man, 33, charged in unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in Toronto

Police have arrested a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the victim was walking in the Kensington Market neighbourhood, near Spadina...

35m ago

Anand says 'regime change' in Iran would be required for restarting diplomatic ties

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada will not re-establish ties with Iran until "regime change" takes place in Tehran. Anand made the comment to The Globe and Mail Saturday, and...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 10: February 16, 2026 BOBSLEIGH Two man: Taylor Austin / Shaquille Murray-Lawrence sit...

17m ago

