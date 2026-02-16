5 arrested after OPP raid homes in Simcoe County, cocaine and cash seized

Five people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police raided two homes in the town of Midland and the city of Barrie last week.

Officers say they seized nearly a kilo of cocaine and more than $41,000 in cash during their Feb. 12 search of the properties.

Four people are jointly charged with drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Jordan Brown of Barrie, 53-year-old Shelly Legault of Midland, 52-year-old Darin Roy of Midland, and 55-year-old Steven Summers of Victoria Harbour.

A fifth person was also arrested on an unrelated warrant. Meanwhile, Brown faces additional drug charges following a second search in Barrie.

All individuals are set to appear in a Midland court at the end of March.