5 arrested after OPP raid homes in Simcoe County, cocaine and cash seized
Posted February 16, 2026 11:55 am.
Last Updated February 16, 2026 12:04 pm.
Five people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police raided two homes in the town of Midland and the city of Barrie last week.
Officers say they seized nearly a kilo of cocaine and more than $41,000 in cash during their Feb. 12 search of the properties.
Four people are jointly charged with drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Jordan Brown of Barrie, 53-year-old Shelly Legault of Midland, 52-year-old Darin Roy of Midland, and 55-year-old Steven Summers of Victoria Harbour.
A fifth person was also arrested on an unrelated warrant. Meanwhile, Brown faces additional drug charges following a second search in Barrie.
All individuals are set to appear in a Midland court at the end of March.