AI minister seeks new investments in Germany, Saudi Arabia, India

OTTAWA — Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon is on his way to Saudi Arabia and India following a visit to Germany.

He says the visits are about broadening trade alliances and obtaining investment in Canadian infrastructure and technology.

Solomon was at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, and will stop in Saudi Arabia before going to the AI Impact Summit in India.

The global conferences are taking place as Prime Minister Mark Carney has drawn global attention for a speech in which he called for middle powers to work together against great-power economic coercion.

Solomon says the main reason he went to Munich was to sign a new initiative on sovereign technology.

He says the Sovereign Technology Alliance is a “really important step” in deepening alliances with Europe, and particularly with Germany.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press