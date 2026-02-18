Cineplex has permanently closed its Beaches theatre, ending a long run for a neighbourhood landmark that served generations of east‑end moviegoers.

The multiplex screened its final films on Tuesday, with the company confirming the shutdown after.

“After many wonderful years, we’ve made the difficult decision to close The Beaches Cinemas,” Cineplex said in a statement. “The company thanked local residents for their support and directed moviegoers to nearby locations, including Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Yonge‑Dundas Cinemas & VIP, Eglinton Town Centre VIP, and Don Mills.”

The Beaches location, known for its smaller auditoriums and its place along Queen Street East’s strip, has long been a fixture for families, students, and longtime residents.

Its closure sparked a wave of nostalgia online, with some in the neighbourhood sharing photos and memories from their final visits. One community member posted on X about making a last stop at the theatre before the doors closed for good, reflecting a sentiment echoed by many in the area.

“Bye Beaches cinema. Thanks for the memories,” wrote Cathy Crowe.

“The Beaches cinema in Toronto closed for good today, so I went and said farewell,” Patrick Tomasso wrote on X. “Not a good sign when one of the only spots for new releases in the east end of the city shuts down. Support your local cinema, whether it’s big or small.”

The Beaches closure comes as Cineplex continues to face financial pressure amid shifting audience habits and a softer box office. The company recently reported fourth‑quarter profit of $369,000, down from $3.3 million a year earlier, while attendance fell from 11.1 million to 10.1 million for the same period.

Executives cited a weaker fall film slate as a key factor in the decline, even as they expressed optimism about the year ahead.

Cineplex has not announced what will happen to the site now that the theatre has shut down.