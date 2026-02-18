Woman struck by a vehicle in Scarborough
Posted February 18, 2026 8:55 pm.
Last Updated February 18, 2026 10:45 pm.
A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Toronto police were called to Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Paramedics tell CityNews the female pedestrian, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Police later said her condition was non-life-threatening.
The driver involved remained on the scene.
Pharmacy is closed between Dorine and Rosita crescents.