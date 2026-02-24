17 Ontario long-term care homes receiving funds for improved dementia care

Ontario is investing $9 million into 17 different long-term care homes to provide the facilities with improved dementia care as the number of residents in the province with dementia is expected to triple by 2050.

The homes, which include The O’Neill Centre and Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor in Toronto, will be participating in the province’s new Improving Dementia Care Program (IDCP).

Minister of Long-Term Care, Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that the programs will support people living with dementia and will improve the work experience of staff.

“This investment enables us to deepen our emotion-based care approach and continue building meaningful connections between residents, families and staff,” shared Monica Klein-Nouri, the executive director of the Meighen Health Centre.

The province plans on funding the IDCP in nearly 50 homes by 2028.

Officials said another $3.35 million will be invested in 2026 and $9.82 million annually after that to add up to 153 behavioural specialized units (BSUs) beds in five long-term care homes across the province.

These units will provide person-centred care by specialized staff who tailor therapies to the individual “based on their physical, emotional, and cultural needs.”

In the GTA, The Village of Ridgeview Court in Milton will be getting 32 beds while Baycrest’s Apotex Centre — Jewish Home for the Aged in Toronto will be increasing its number of BSU beds to 83 from 23.

According to the provincial government, more than 60 per cent of residents in long-term care homes have a dementia diagnosis.

“The Alzheimer Society of Ontario shares the government’s recognition that provider training is essential to delivering the care people living with dementia deserve,” said CEO Cathy Barrick in a release.

CEO of AdvantAge Ontario, Lisa Levin, also applauded the investment.

“Good care for older adults isn’t just about medical needs, it’s also about how people feel. Emotional support and meaningful connection, guided by each individual, make a real difference in day-to-day life,” she said.