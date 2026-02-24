Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Rhianne Campbell explains the rules, regulations and who qualifies for the offer.

By Rhianne Campbell

Posted February 24, 2026 9:04 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 9:15 am.

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto.

“We’re offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb as long as they’re hosting any time between
now and the end of July, they would qualify,” shared Matt McNama, communications lead for Airbnb.

According to the hosting platform, Deloitte estimates that Toronto residents could earn up to $2,700 by renting their homes during the World Cup.

In order to qualify, you must be a new host, your entire home needs to be available to rent, and you have to register the short-term rental with the City of Toronto.

“The rules are very strict, so you won’t be able to host unless you have that registration from the city. You won’t be able to list your platform,” added McNama.

In a statement to CityNews, the city says, in part, that it investigates short-term rental bylaw violations and pursues appropriate
enforcement action as required.

The city also works closely with short-term rental companies to identify and remove any listings that do not have a valid registration
number or are not in compliance with the bylaw.

In Liberty Village, which is within walking distance of BMO Field, where six FIFA World Cup games will be held, the area is expected to get an influx of short-term rentals.

Several residents were on the fence about the potential impact of the rush of fans.

“If something happens, who’s responsible, right? And I think we’ve seen in other neighbourhoods where there’s the kind of buildings that are all Airbnbs, and there’s been bad situations,” one local resident told CityNews.

“If Toronto’s gonna be getting such an economic increase, it doesn’t really hurt for us, as residents, to kinda get a little kickback from it,” added another.

Fairbnb Canada, a non-profit that works to ensure short-term rental regulations in Canada protect housing security, is encouraging homeowners to look beyond the dollar sign, saying this could cause a host of issues in condo buildings and residences across the city.

“There are a lot of condos in the City of Toronto that have declarations or condo board rules that do not allow short-term
rentals, yet we also know that a lot of these condos are literally littered with short-term rentals,” said Thorben Wieditz, Director of Fairbnb.

“The concern there that condo boards have, and residents that are actually living in these condos full-time, is that incentives like these will just further incentivize property managers from using investment properties, kicking out long-term tenants, and turning these units into hotel use.”

He added that this could have a negative impact on long-term condo residents and owners.

For the first time ever, the World Cup will be hosted by three nations: the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

3h ago

Pedestrian struck by bus near Finch GO Bus Terminal; transit delays reported

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus near North York's Finch GO Bus Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush. Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street...

0m ago

Canadian airlines to restart service to Jalisco

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

1h ago

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

15h ago

Top Stories

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

3h ago

Pedestrian struck by bus near Finch GO Bus Terminal; transit delays reported

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus near North York's Finch GO Bus Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush. Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street...

0m ago

Canadian airlines to restart service to Jalisco

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

1h ago

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Strong wind gusts to bring chilly temperatures to the GTA

Strong wind gusts are expected to bring chilly temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:59
Canadians scramble to get home amid cartel violence in western Mexico

Canadian airlines cancelled all flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday amid cartel violence in the area. Erica Natividad speaks to a stranded traveller.

15h ago

0:42
Kendamil baby formula recalled over potential food poisoning toxin

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Kendamil baby formula over concerns of toxins that could cause food poisoning.

18h ago

0:53
Suspects arrested in attempted robbery, one caught hiding in backyard: YRP

York Regional Police have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

21h ago

2:27
Canada wasn't notified of Mexican operation before killing of cartel leader: Anand

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she wasn't notified of the Mexican military's operation to take out cartel gang leader 'El Mencho' prior to his killing.

21h ago

More Videos