Investigators have arrested four individuals following an investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of several young girls across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional Police said.

Police say the probe began in January 2024 after officers received information that multiple female victims — between 11 and 14 years old — were being trafficked throughout the region.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly used coercion, manipulation and threats of physical violence to control the victims while profiting from their exploitation in the sex trade.

Three adults have been identified as Mohamad Omar Al-Saleh, 21, of Toronto, Mustafa Abdo, 22, of Toronto and Yousif Al-Gburi, 20, of Mississauga. A fourth accused — a 15-year-old — has also been charged. Their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The charges laid against the three identified adults include procuring a person under 18 (three counts), receiving a benefit resulting from trafficking in persons (two counts), material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 (two counts), exercising control, direction or influence (three counts) and trafficking in persons under 18 (two counts).

The youth has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration — person under 18, sexual assault — female under 16 and sexual interference.

Police say the investigation remains active and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.