4 charged after GTA human trafficking investigation involving girls as young as 11

Three adults have been identified as Mohamad Omar Al-Saleh, 21, of Toronto, (left), Mustafa Abdo, 22, of Toronto (middle), and Yousif Al-Gburi, 20, of Mississauga. A fourth accused — a 15-year-old — has also been charged. Their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 24, 2026 5:50 am.

Investigators have arrested four individuals following an investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of several young girls across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional Police said.

Police say the probe began in January 2024 after officers received information that multiple female victims — between 11 and 14 years old — were being trafficked throughout the region.

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly used coercion, manipulation and threats of physical violence to control the victims while profiting from their exploitation in the sex trade.

Three adults have been identified as Mohamad Omar Al-Saleh, 21, of Toronto, Mustafa Abdo, 22, of Toronto and Yousif Al-Gburi, 20, of Mississauga. A fourth accused — a 15-year-old — has also been charged. Their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The charges laid against the three identified adults include procuring a person under 18 (three counts), receiving a benefit resulting from trafficking in persons (two counts), material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 (two counts), exercising control, direction or influence (three counts) and trafficking in persons under 18 (two counts).

The youth has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration — person under 18, sexual assault — female under 16 and sexual interference.

Police say the investigation remains active and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

10h ago

Porter is latest Canadian airline to restart service to Mexico

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

1h ago

Repairs to the 510 Spadina streetcar network could take days, TTC says

Toronto’s 510 Spadina streetcar was replaced by buses Monday afternoon due to emergency overhead power repairs, officials said. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) which operates the public transit...

7h ago

Man shot in North York, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was rushed to a hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound. Authorities were called to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate in North York just before...

8h ago

