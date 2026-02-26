Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home.

According to Peel Regional Police, two suspects allegedly entered a residence near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway on Aug. 19 and opened fire, shooting two individuals. One victim died at the scene, while the second was taken to a trauma centre with non‑life‑threatening injuries and later released from the hospital.

Following the shooting, police said the incident was believed to be targeted, noting that the suspects fled the residence in a vehicle before officers arrived. Neighbours told 680 NewsRadio that the home where the shooting took place has been the site of criminal activity in the past, including a vehicle that was set on fire in the driveway.

Emergency crews were called to Bayhampton Drive, near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway, at approximately 8:41 p.m. following reports of gunshots in the area. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

In October, investigators arrested 24‑year‑old Dilpreet Singh of Brampton. He was charged with first‑degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting. Police have now identified the second suspect as 29‑year‑old Manpreet Singh, of no fixed address. A Canada‑wide warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm.

Singh is described as 5-foot-10 inches in height, with a medium build, straight black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “manna (heart symbol) sukh.”

Investigators warn the public that Singh may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach and instead call 911 immediately.