Police seek 2nd suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder in ‘targeted’ shooting at Brampton home

29-year-old Manpreet Singh of no fixed address. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 26, 2026 11:26 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 11:31 am.

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home.

According to Peel Regional Police, two suspects allegedly entered a residence near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway on Aug. 19 and opened fire, shooting two individuals. One victim died at the scene, while the second was taken to a trauma centre with non‑life‑threatening injuries and later released from the hospital.

Following the shooting, police said the incident was believed to be targeted, noting that the suspects fled the residence in a vehicle before officers arrived. Neighbours told 680 NewsRadio that the home where the shooting took place has been the site of criminal activity in the past, including a vehicle that was set on fire in the driveway.

Brampton shooting homicide
Emergency crews were called to Bayhampton Drive, near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway, at approximately 8:41 p.m. following reports of gunshots in the area. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

In October, investigators arrested 24‑year‑old Dilpreet Singh of Brampton. He was charged with first‑degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting. Police have now identified the second suspect as 29‑year‑old Manpreet Singh, of no fixed address. A Canada‑wide warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm.

Singh is described as 5-foot-10 inches in height, with a medium build, straight black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “manna (heart symbol) sukh.”

Investigators warn the public that Singh may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach and instead call 911 immediately.

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack. Jack was shot and killed on the night of June...

6m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

1h ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

2h ago

Letter-perfect reunion: Max Scherzer's daughter adorably predicts dad's return to the Blue Jays

Max Scherzer's return to the Toronto Blue Jays may have been negotiated at the front office level, but if you ask his family, the real dealmaker was his daughter. On Thursday, Erica Scherzer—wife...

1h ago

