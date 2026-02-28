The United States and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the U.S. had begun “major combat operations in Iran.” He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach U.S.

Here’s the latest:

Canada’s leader supports US action

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its government from further threatening international peace and security.

He says Canada is clear in its position that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East.” Carney is also urging Canadians in Iran to shelter in place.

Flights are disrupted across the Middle East and beyond

The U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran is disrupting flights across the Middle East and beyond. Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar closed their airspace on Saturday. Airspace in southern Syria was also closed.

Some planes that were en route to cities like Tel Aviv and Dubai were diverted or returned to where they took off from.

The situation is changing quickly and airlines urged passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport. Many major airlines are canceling flights to and from parts of the region through Sunday or early next week.

Dubai’s airport operator said flights have been halted indefinitely at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international flights, and the Dubai World Central — Al Maktoum International Airport on the Gulf city’s outskirts.

Targets of the Israeli strikes included members of Iran’s leadership

Two people familiar with the operation, including a U.S. official and a person briefed on the attacks, said the targets of the Israeli strikes included members of Iran’s leadership. There was no word on whether the attacks had been successful. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified information on an ongoing operation.

Both Israel and the U.S. are striking military targets in Iran.

Russia condemns the US and Israeli strikes on Iran

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran as “a preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent U.N. member state.”

It demanded an immediate halt to the military campaign and a return to diplomacy.

In a statement posted to Telegram, the ministry accused Washington and Tel Aviv of “hiding behind” concerns about Iran’s nuclear program while actually pursuing regime change.

It warned the attacks risked triggering a “humanitarian, economic and possibly radiological catastrophe” in the region and accused the U.S. and Israel of “plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation.”

British prime minister holds emergency meeting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Saturday morning and planned to hold calls with allies in the coming hours.

“We do not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict,” a U.K. government spokesperson said, reiterating Britain’s support for a negotiated solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Britain was not involved in the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

The U.K.’s Foreign Office also updated its travel advice to warn against all travel to Israel and Palestine, and urged British nationals in other Middle Eastern countries to “immediately shelter in place.”

Iranians stock up on supplies

In northern Tehran, supermarkets are seeing a surge of customers seeking bread and bottled water. However, supply has been limited, and some of the items most in demand — including bread, eggs, bottled water and milk — are currently unavailable in certain stores.

Long queues have also been observed at gas stations across the city.

State television showed footage from one of Tehran’s highways, Soleimani highway, where extremely heavy traffic was visible on west-to-east routes.

Smoke and explosions witnessed near a US base in Iraq

Smoke rose from a U.S. base near the airport in Irbil, the regional capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region Saturday and an Associated Press journalist in the area heard the sounds of explosions. Local media reported that missiles were shot down. There was no immediate statement from Iraqi officials or from the U.S.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias had previously threatened to strike targets in the Kurdish region in case of an attack on Iran. Earlier Saturday, a drone strike targeted a headquarters of the Iran-allied Kataib Hezbollah militia southwest of Baghdad, killing two.

EU calls for restraint and diplomacy

European Union leaders issued a joint statement Saturday calling for restraint and engaging in regional diplomacy in hopes of “ensuring nuclear safety.”

“Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. “We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law.”

Both said that the EU has pushed to resolve critical issues through diplomacy but also has in place “extensive sanctions in response to the actions of Iran’s murderous regime and the Revolutionary Guards.”

They said Brussels was working with the EU’s 27 member nations to support the bloc’s citizens in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian strikes

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Iranian assaults on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan as a breach of their sovereignty.

The Kingdom confirmed that it fully stands by those countries and warned of the “dire consequences of continued breach of sovereignty and violating international principles.”

Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to take measures to confront the Iranian assaults that are “undermining” the stability and security of the region.

US and Israeli strikes target sites across Iran

Strikes on Saturday are targeting a growing list of cities and sites across Iran, according to Iranian state media. Direct strikes on the capital, Tehran, earlier sent plumes of smokes above its skyline, with reports of explosions in or near the major cities of Isfahan, Shiraz and Tabriz.

Blasts were also reported in several western towns as well as around Persian Gulf port cities that are critical to Iran’s major oil trade, including Asaluyeh.

France advises its citizens to exercise caution

France, whose military has bases and a regular presence in the Mideast, has called on French citizens in the region to exercise extreme caution.

“A military escalation is underway … It’s not the time for negotiations. We are in a situation of war,” junior Defense Minister Alice Rufo told France-2 television Saturday, comparing the situation to the 12-day war in June.

“Our priority is the protection of our citizens and protection of our forces in the region,” she said.

Asked if French forces were involved in the U.S. and Israeli strikes or targeted in retaliatory strikes, French military spokesperson Col. Guillaume Vernet said: “The French armed forces continuously adapt their posture to threats and implement measures to ensure the surveillance and protection of military installations where French soldiers are deployed.”

He would not elaborate.

“Our military presence guarantees France’s independent assessment of the situation,” he told the AP.

Israeli president salutes attacks on Iran

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has welcomed the joint U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

Herzog says he hopes the operation “will bring a historic change and a better future for the whole Middle East and the entire world.”

Khamenei’s whereabouts unknown

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not made a public appearance in the days before the attack and hasn’t been immediately seen after. During the 12-day war in June, he was believed to have been taken to a secure location away from his Tehran compound.

Qatar says it repels second wave of Iranian attacks

Qatar’s Defense Ministry says the military has successfully repelled the second wave of Iranian attacks that targeted several parts of the nation.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, calling them a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty. It added that Qatar has been always among the sides calling for a dialogue with Iran.

The Foreign Ministry said that the targeting of Qatar by a neighbor “cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext” as the gas-rich Gulf nation has always distanced itself from regional conflicts.

Syria closes airspace

Syria’s civil aviation authority announced the closure of airspace in southern Syria Saturday, while a number of airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, Transavia, Qatar Airways, and Pegasus canceled all flights to Lebanon.

Emirates Airlines says flights are disrupted

Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, says several of its flights have been affected by the airspace closure in the United Arab Emirates.

The carrier is based at Dubai International Airport, the busiest hub for international travel. It says it is working with local officials and adjusting its operations, and it urged passengers to check their flight status online.

Emirates transported 53.7 million passengers during its last fiscal year. Many of those passengers, like those of fellow regional carriers Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, were transiting the region for destinations elsewhere.

US-Israeli attacks are expected to continue, AP told

A person briefed on the military plans says Saturday’s operation was planned by the U.S. and Israel for months and closely coordinated.

The person says the attacks are expected to continue for several days.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

Iran says Israeli-US airstrikes kill 5 at girls’ school

Iran on Saturday said Israeli-U.S. airstrikes in southern Iran killed five students at a girls’ school, the first confirmed fatalities in the operation.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the strike happened in Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has a base in the city.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel has offered any details on the campaign so far.

Impact wounds 1 in Israel

Israel’s national rescue service MADA said one man was lightly wounded from an impact in northern Israel.

Fire and rescue services said an apartment on the 20th floor of an apartment building suffered a direct hit. It was not clear if it was struck by a missile or debris from an interception.

Iran confirms attacks on US sites

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says that in its retaliation against Israel and U.S. attacks on Iran, the military struck several facilities in the region.

The Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that in the first phase of retaliation, named “Truthful Promise 4,” Iran’s military struck the command of the U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain as well as U.S. bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and military targets in Israel.

There have been no reports of damage in these areas apart from one death in the United Arab Emirates.

The Guard said Iranian attacks with missiles and drones are continuing and more information will be released later.

Bahrain condemns Iranian attack on US fleet

Bahrain’s ambassador in the U.S. says attacks occurred against “sites within the Kingdom,” without giving further details. Writing on X, Abdalla Al-Khalifa said the attacks were a “blatant violation of sovereignty.”

Iran has apparently attacked the U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain in response to U.S.-Israeli attacks in Tehran. The Bahraini diplomat said that Bahrain “reserves the right to respond” to attack on its territory.

Qatar Airways suspends flights

Qatar Airways says it is temporarily suspending flights at its Doha hub because of the closure of the Gulf nation’s airspace.

The airline says it is working with local authorities to support passengers affected by the stoppage, and that it expects delays once flights eventually resume. It did not predict when that might be.

Government-owned Qatar Airways is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines, funneling tens of millions of mostly long-haul passengers through Qatar to destinations on six continents.

Iranian missile shrapnel kills 1 in UAE

Shrapnel from an Iranian missile attack on the capital of the United Arab Emirates killed one person Saturday, authorities in Dubai said.

The state-run WAM news agency reported the fatality, the first known in the Iranian counterattack after the United States and Israel launched a major airstrike campaign targeting Iran.

Attacks on Iran risk wider war and higher energy prices

Within hours of the joint U.S. and Israeli strike in Iran, Ali Vaez, who directs the Iran Project at the Crisis Group think tank, warned that the war could likely escalate.

Vaez on social media stressed that Iran had been preparing for the conflict and that wider war could break out across the Middle East.

He also stressed that the war could lead to higher energy costs, which would undercut one of Trump’s domestic political messages that gasoline prices have been lower since his return to the White House.

“Iran sits along the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes,” Vaez posted. “Even limited disruption could spike energy prices, fuel inflation, and rattle global markets.”

EU calls Iran a threat to global security

The European Union’s top diplomat called the conflict in the Middle East “perilous” and said she was working with Israel and Arab officials to pursue a negotiated peace.

“Iran’s regime has killed thousands. Its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with support for terror groups, pose a serious threat to global security,” said Kaja Kallas, foreign policy chief of the 27-nation bloc, in a post on social media.

She said the EU was evacuating some staff in the region and keeping in place a maritime mission in the Red Sea.

The EU recently put fresh sanctions on Iran and leading figures, prompting retaliatory sanctions by Tehran.

Turkish Airlines suspends flights

Turkish Airlines says it is suspending flights to multiple Middle Eastern countries. Flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Jordan will be suspended till March 2, an official said on X.

Meanwhile flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE and Oman will suspended till Feb. 28. Further cancellations may be announced, the official said.

US 5th Fleet plays important role in securing shipping lanes

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet command that host nation Bahrain said was targeted by a missile attack is responsible for securing the shipping lanes around the oil-rich Middle East.

Those waters include the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The region contains three key chokepoints: the Suez Canal and the Bab al-Mandeb on either end of the Red Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to shut the strait if attacked. Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen have said they will resume attacks on shipping routes and on Israel.

The extent of the damage on the 5th Fleet headquarters wasn’t immediately clear. The base is located just to the southeast of central Manama, the island nation’s capital.

Drone strikes Iran-linked militia HQ in Iraq

A drone strike Saturday hit a headquarters of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq, in the Jurf al-Sakhar area southwest of Baghdad, killing at least two people and wounding four others, two militia officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

There was not immediate comment from the U.S. or Israel.

Prior to Saturday’s strikes on Iran, the group had threatened to join the fray should Iran be attacked.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a statement that he received a call from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in while Araghchi said Iran would target U.S. bases in the region out of self-defense.

“He clarified that these attacks were not targeting the countries involved, but were limited to military sites,” the statement said. It added that Hussein urged deescalation.

Israel says Iran was stepping up missile program

In a briefing with reporters, an IDF official said Israel has identified “a sharp acceleration” in Iran’s missile program.

The official says Iran was beginning to make dozens of ballistic missiles a month. He also said there had been no significant hits in Israel. He spoke just before noon, roughly four hours after the operation began.

Iran confirms response to attacks

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed its armed forces had “commenced a decisive response to these hostile acts.”

In a statement, it warned the Iranian people to travel to areas not included in the zones being targeted and said the government had made “prior arrangements” to ensure the supply of basic necessities.

Schools and universities were ordered to close while the statement said banks would continue to operate.

Germany says it was told of Israeli strikes in advance

The German government was informed in advance this morning about Israel’s military strikes on Iran, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Germany is in close consultation with its European partners, the spokesman said. Its crisis management team will meet at noon to discuss Iran.

The government urged German citizens in Iran, Israel, and the wider region to register on the official system for citizens abroad and follow the instructions of the local authorities for their own protection.

The foreign ministry said it was in “close and constant” contact with the embassies in Iran and Israel, as well as other missions in the region.

Iran makes plans with Iraqi militias, sources tell AP

Two officials with different Iran-backed militias in Iraq told The Associated Press that a meeting took place two months ago between Iranian officials and allied Iraqi militias to make plans for a response in case Iran was attacked, including distributing tasks among the Iraqi armed groups.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

One of the officials said it was decided that the response would target U.S. forces and interests in Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region and in neighboring Jordan.

U.S. troops have vacated bases where they were previously stationed in Iraq in areas under the control of the central government in Baghdad. This followed an agreement to end the military mission in Iraq of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State, but U.S. forces remain in the Kurdish region.

One of the most prominent Iraqi militias, Kataib Hezbollah, on Thursday issued a public statement urging its fighters to “be prepared to engage in a war of attrition that may be prolonged and exceed the expectations of the U.S. administration.”

It also issued a warning to the Kurdish regional government in Iraq “against collaborating with hostile foreign forces” that “could threaten its security and future.”

Israeli media show images of damaged building

Israeli media showed images of damage to an apartment building in northern Israel, reportedly from impact with parts of an interceptor.

Israeli police said shrapnel fell in multiple sites. Rescue services said there were no known injuries from the missile barrages launched on all parts of the country.

Israel warns Iranians near military sites to evacuate

The Israeli military issued a warning for the immediate evacuation of areas near weapons production and military facilities in Iran.

“Your presence in these locations puts your lives at risk,” the military said on its Persian-language X account.