Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Abel Mwansa Jr. laid to rest in Zambia

A casket containing the body of 12-year-old Abel Mwansa Jr., a victim of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting whose burial is scheduled for Monday, is shown during his repatriation to Zambia in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2026 11:32 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 1:01 pm.

KITWE — A 12-year-old boy killed in a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., last month has been laid to rest after a local funeral in the African country of Zambia.

Abel Mwansa Jr.’s family moved from Zambia to Tumbler Ridge in 2023, and the boy was among eight people killed in the remote northeastern town on Feb. 10.

A social media video by Mwansa’s father, Abel Mwansa, shows the funeral taking place at a church in Kitwe, Zambia, with the boy’s body in a closed blue casket while mourners gather in songs and prayer.

Another video shows the boy’s casket being lowered into a grave as mourners sang hymns and prayers among those gathered, including some seated under a canopy.

The Tumbler Ridge attacks saw Jesse Van Rootselaar shoot and kill her mother and 11-year-old half-brother at their home, before going to the local secondary school where she killed five students, an educational assistant and then herself.

Canadian and Zambian officials have said the boy’s body arrived in Zambia by plane on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2022 disappearance of Mississauga woman now a homicide, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for the public's assistance as investigators now consider the disappearance of a Mississauga woman missing since 2022 to be a homicide. Mezhgan Aini, 38, who...

4h ago

Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre that will 'awe' public

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is too small and antiquated for a world-class city, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday while teasing the construction of a massive new centre that would "awe" the...

12m ago

Police investigate 3 separate shootings at Toronto businesses

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred at businesses in the city's northwest end early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a commercial...

1h ago

Blood Moon set to dazzle early‑morning sky over Canada on March 3

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red. The phenomenon—popularly known as a "blood Moon"—will...

2h ago

Top Stories

2022 disappearance of Mississauga woman now a homicide, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for the public's assistance as investigators now consider the disappearance of a Mississauga woman missing since 2022 to be a homicide. Mezhgan Aini, 38, who...

4h ago

Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre that will 'awe' public

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is too small and antiquated for a world-class city, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday while teasing the construction of a massive new centre that would "awe" the...

12m ago

Police investigate 3 separate shootings at Toronto businesses

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred at businesses in the city's northwest end early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a commercial...

1h ago

Blood Moon set to dazzle early‑morning sky over Canada on March 3

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red. The phenomenon—popularly known as a "blood Moon"—will...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Air Canada cancels flights to Israel, Dubai, travel advisory issued

Air Canada says it is cancelling flights to Israel and Dubai through the first few days of March following the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran.

3h ago

0:42
Iranian-owned business targeted in Thornhill shooting

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

4h ago

0:27
Carbon monoxide leak sends one person to hospital in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke.

4h ago

2:57
College and Bay to be shut down for construction, brief pause for World Cup

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup.

3h ago

5:37
Catherine O'Hara wins posthumous award for 'The Studio'

Seth Rogen accepted an award on behalf of the late great comedy legend Catherine O'Hara, who was awarded for best female actor in a comedy series for the show 'The Studio' at the Actor Awards.

1h ago

More Videos