Conservatives accuse PM Carney of flip-flopping on Iran military campaign

Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2026 11:12 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 11:48 am.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives are accusing Mark Carney of flip-flopping on Iran after the prime minister said he would be leaving the door open to a Canadian military deployment.

Carney originally expressed unequivocal support for the U.S. commencing strikes on Iran last weekend — then said later he did so with regret because the bombing campaign seems inconsistent with international law.

While the prime minister has said Ottawa has no plans to join the military campaign, he added Wednesday that he could not categorically rule out a military deployment if allies called on Canada for help.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong says Carney is being incoherent and his statements contradict each other.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is playing down the idea of an alliance response to Iranian actions, saying nobody has been talking about such a move since NATO member Turkey reported the alliance’s defence system shot down an incoming ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she was not aware that her parliamentary secretary, Rob Oliphant, had said days before the U.S. attack that Ottawa does not believe in military action that isn’t sanctioned by the United Nations.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Hamilton police charge man with 1st‑degree murder in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police say they have charged a man with first‑degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after the 29‑year‑old was killed outside a local billiards hall. Musafiri...

updated

29m ago

Shuttle buses running Union-Pearson on UP Express due to track repairs

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are running between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on UP Express due to track repairs. "Overnight testing identified track issues that required...

1h ago

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

3h ago

