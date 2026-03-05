Most on-street, metered parking spots across Toronto in line to see rate increases

If you use metered on-street parking, you’ll likely have to dig a little deeper into your wallet as hourly rates at most spots across much of Toronto are on track to increase throughout 2026.

The Toronto Parking Authority board will vote on a report during a Wednesday meeting that proposes increasing rates by at least $0.25 an hour at nearly 93 per cent of all metered parking spots. The move also needs the support of city council.

If approved, the rate increases will be rolled out in phases beginning in April.

Here’s a breakdown of the new proposed hourly rates for various Toronto neighbourhoods:

Currently $1.50, proposed $1.50 (approximately 1,680 spaces)

Currently $2.75, proposed $3 (approximately 134 spaces)

Currently $3, proposed $3.25 (approximately 8,238 spaces)

Currently $4.25, proposed $4.50 (approximately 7.937 spaces)

Currently $4.25, proposed $5.50 (approximately 589 spaces)

Currently $4.25, proposed $7 (approximately 43 spaces)

Currently $5.50, proposed $5.75 (approximately 1,166 spaces)

Currently $5.50, proposed $7 (approximately 1,089 spaces)

Currently $6.75, proposed $7 (approximately 2,704 spaces)

Click here for a complete list of parking areas in each ward with the proposed corresponding changes.

The agency’s president said the proposed increases are a result of a February Toronto city council vote calling for higher rates “to align

with the City’s financial and mobility goals” as part of the 2026 budget process. The last round of hourly rate changes happened in 2024.

“The proposed rate increases will ensure that on-street locations are priced to encourage high turnover to serve the greatest number of customers and help support the City’s financial goals and investments in overall City programs and operations,” W. Scott Collier wrote.

“With continued pressure on curbside space from competing uses, rate adjustments help further encourage parking turnover to keep the city moving to help address traffic congestion and serve businesses and communities.”

The report added new construction, cycling infrastructure, CafeTO curb-lane closures and rapid transit lanes have reduced the total number of metered, on-street parking spots, forcing an ongoing search to try to add new spaces. It also said as a result of the lost spaces, revenue dropped by around $2 million in 2025.

If fully approved, the City of Toronto could receive $2.56 million in new revenue by the end of 2026. Officials said it will cost around $500,000 to roll out all of the changes.