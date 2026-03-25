Vaughan crash involving transit bus and SUV sends 1 to hospital

A York Regional paramedics ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 25, 2026 3:10 pm.

A two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Wednesday afternoon has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries, York Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to Apple Mill Road and Jane Street at around 12:33 p.m. for reports of a crash involving an SUV and transit bus.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Apple Mill Road will be closed between Millway Avenue and Jane Street for “an extended period” for an investigation.

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