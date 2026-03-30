Bomb threat forces evacuation, cancels Shen Yun performance at Toronto’s Four Seasons Centre

A Toronto Police Service logo is seen outside the headquarters in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 30, 2026 5:50 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2026 5:54 am.

A bomb threat targeting the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts forced a full evacuation of the downtown Toronto venue on Sunday afternoon, abruptly cancelling the second night of the annual Shen Yun dance production.

Toronto police say the threat came in just after 1 p.m., with the call referencing the area of Queen Street West and University Avenue.

Officers moved quickly to clear the building and the surrounding area while they assessed the credibility of the threat.

After investigating, police said the information “appears to be unfounded.” No explosive device was found, and there were no reports of injuries.

The 2 p.m. Shen Yun performance on Sunday was cancelled due to the evacuation. The show, which draws large audiences each year, was set for a multi-day run at the Four Seasons Centre.

“The Sunday afternoon performance in Toronto has been cancelled,” reads the Shen Yun website. “If you had tickets for this show, please call 855-416-1800 as soon as possible to reschedule.”

Police did not provide details on the nature of the threat or whether any suspects have been identified.

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