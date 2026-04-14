Halton police discourage students from playing annual ‘assassins game’

The Halton Regional Police Service is discouraging students from playing a popular annual game where they hunt each other down and perform mock executions with toy guns, saying it can lead to public fear and “unnecessary interaction with police.”

The ‘Assassins Game’ is played each spring across the region. Despite its relatively harmless nature, it has caused issues in the past, Halton police said in a release Tuesday.

“This game has been played by students each spring for several years,” the release states. “It typically involves elementary and high school students ‘hunting’ or ‘assassinating’ one another using water guns or Nerf-style toys.”

Since the mock assassinations often occur in public spaces, they could frighten bystanders who aren’t in on the joke, police stress.

“Some of the items used in the game have closely resembled real firearms and, in previous years, concerned members of the public – unaware the game was taking place – have contacted police,” Halton police add.

“This can cause fear in the public and force a heightened emergency response from police.”

To avoid such issues, Halton police are discouraging youth from playing the game, while giving parents a heads-up about it.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to speak with their children about the risks associated with this activity and to reinforce safe decision-making.”