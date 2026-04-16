Matthews addresses future, talks Gudas hit after Leafs’ disappointing end to season

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. (Paige Taylor White/CP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 16, 2026 9:45 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2026 9:46 am.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews spoke publicly for the first time since the team’s stunning slide out of playoff contention, offering little clarity on his long‑term future while acknowledging the physical and emotional toll of the season’s end.

The Maple Leafs missed the postseason for the first time since 2015–16 — and for the first time in Matthews’ NHL career — a collapse punctuated by the star centre’s late‑season knee injury, suffered on a knee‑on‑knee hit from Anaheim Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas.

Matthews, still recovering, said the aftermath of the collision was far more serious than initially understood.

“I think you probably know how I feel about the [Gudas] hit,” he told reporters on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston. “Up until a couple days ago I was standing on crutches.”

The injury sidelined Matthews for the rest of the season, a blow that coincided with the team’s unravelling, losing 13 of 16 games with their captain out of game action.

While Matthews reaffirmed his pride in wearing the “C,” he stopped short of committing to anything beyond the present moment.

He called it “an honour to be the captain and wear the jersey,” but added that he “doesn’t know what the future holds” — a pointed acknowledgment of the uncertainty surrounding the organization after a season that cost general manager Brad Treliving his job.

The Leafs are expected to overhaul their hockey operations department in the coming weeks, including hiring a new general manager to replace Treliving and restructuring leadership roles. Matthews said he has no insight into what that will look like.

“I don’t know what the club’s new leadership and manager will look like,” he said. “There’s a lot that still needs to be figured out.”

Matthews finished the season with 27 goals and 53 points in 60 games. It’s the fewest goals Matthews has recorded in a season since he entered the NHL in 2016-17.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract with an average annual value of $13.25 million and can become a free agent in the summer of 2028.

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