RCMP dismantles $5.5M online cannabis network shipping across Canada

The probe began after Canada Post intercepted a parcel destined for the Northwest Territories containing a large quantity of cannabis and related products. Photo: RCMP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 21, 2026 1:13 pm.

A two‑month RCMP investigation has dismantled what police describe as a multimillion‑dollar cannabis distribution network that shipped illegal cannabis, edibles, vapes and psilocybin to customers across Canada using the mail system and an online storefront.

The probe began after Canada Post intercepted a parcel destined for the Northwest Territories containing a large quantity of cannabis and related products. That discovery triggered a wider investigation, ultimately uncovering a network operating through a website called Culture Cannabis Canada, which investigators say was used to receive orders and ship illicit products nationwide.

On March 10, RCMP officers executed search warrants at two homes in south Ottawa, seizing 485 kilograms of dried cannabis, 36 kilograms of hash, 18 kilograms of psilocybin, more than 7,000 cannabis‑infused edibles and vapes, unstamped tobacco, $115,360 in cash and a vehicle used in the operation.

The RCMP arrested and charged three people from Ottawa: Julie Michelle Langevin, 41, faces multiple counts under the Cannabis Act, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Criminal Code, including possession and distribution of illicit cannabis, trafficking psilocybin, promoting cannabis to youth, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

Deepak Parmar, 33, is charged with illicit cannabis possession, possession for distribution and sale, promoting cannabis to youth, trafficking psilocybin, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

Isha Bhardwaj, 33, faces similar charges, including possession for distribution and sale, promoting cannabis to youth, trafficking psilocybin, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

Staff Sergeant Martin Gauthier said many of the seized edibles were packaged in ways that could appeal to children — a recurring concern in illegal cannabis enforcement.

“This operation underscores the RCMP’s commitment to combating organized crime, protecting Canadian communities, and working with partners to stop the flow of harmful substances in and out of the country,” Gauthier said.

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