Teen stabbed near Scarborough business, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a teenager was injured during a daytime stabbing at a business in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the Fairfax Crescent and Warden Avenue area near St. Clair Avenue East just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a teenager was stabbed at a business in the area and that the suspect fled on foot. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The victim’s gender was not immediately clear. It’s unknown what led to the stabbing.

In an update later Monday afternoon, police said a person was arrested in the area of the incident. No charges have been announced.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area.