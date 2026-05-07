2 additional men charged in deadly Woodbine Mall shooting

Police have released an image of 37-year-old Chandan Jumar Raja Nandakumar. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 7, 2026 11:44 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 11:45 am.

Authorities have arrested two more men in connection with the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Chandan Jumar Raja Nandakumar outside Woodbine Mall earlier this year.

In an update shared Thursday, Toronto police said it had arrested 18-year-old Xzavier Blake of Toronto and 18-year-old Dyson Taylor of Brantford.

Blake was charged with first-degree murder and Taylor was charged with accessory after the fact.

Photo shows police at the scene of a shooting in Rexdale. (CityNews/Joe Lotocki)

The two arrests are the latest developments in a case that dates back to Feb. 2026 when Nandakumar was allegedly gunned down in broad daylight during what investigators have described as a “targeted attack.”

“Mr. Raja Nandakumar was a respected member of his community,” said TPS Detective Sgt. Sandra Arruda. “He maintained strong connections with others in the GTA, particularly those in the same region of India. Those who knew him described him as kind, generous and always willing to help his friends.”

Police previously announced the arrest of 19-year-old Isaiah Thomas Badger, who was located in Calgary in March after being wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

Isaiah Badger, 19, of Edmonton, has been arrested in connection to a homicide. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

Badger is also linked to the killing of 65‑year‑old Sergio Lopes of Richmond Hill, Ont. who was found in a residential neighbourhood near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road with gunshot wounds and later died in hospital.

Police also described that attack as targeted and said the suspects fled the area in a vehicle shortly after the shooting. The car was later found abandoned and on fire.

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