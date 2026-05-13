Hudson Williams said he made himself look ‘ugly’ for this movie shooting in Hamilton, Toronto

Hudson Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision-Richard Shotwell

By Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 5:15 am.

TORONTO — Shane Hollander, is that you?

Some fans might be doing a double-take as photos online show “Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams styled for his new movie, “Apparatus.”

The normally red-carpet-ready star isn’t exactly in Hollywood glam for the role, sporting oversized jackets, wrinkled Polos and worn-in sneakers with Velcro straps, as seen in photos shared on social media.

Speaking with Vogue Magazine at last week’s MET Gala, the Kelowna-born star spoke about taking a mini-break from shooting the film to get glammed up and “not be ugly” on fashion’s biggest night.

“I was really ugly in this movie,” he told Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain, describing “putting my little acne on every morning; my under-eye bags.”

In “Apparatus” he plays a rideshare driver who is offered an opportunity to work in the handheld-massager business. Things spiral out of control as the dark-comedic thriller unfolds.

The film is the feature directorial debut of Canadian actress Sofia Banzhaf, who also co-produced and co-wrote on the project. Previously she has starred in the films “Closet Monster,” and “Dream Scenario.”

It co-stars Dylan O’Brien, most known for his role on the series “Teen Wolf,” and earlier this year was seen alongside Rachel McAdams in the survival horror film “Send Help.”

The movie is produced by Canadians Julie Baldassi, Daniel Bekerman, Brian Robertson, and co-writer Grayson Moore.

Production did not provide comment.

It received funding through Telefilm’s Production Program in 2023 — $30,000 in development and $475,000 in production, the organization said.

“Apparatus” has Mongrel Media attached as one of the production companies, but no release date has been set.

The film marks Williams’ return to Toronto and The Hammer, where parts of the mega-hit TV series “Heated Rivalry” were shot last year.

Shooting in Hamilton began in April, as reported by the Hamilton Spectator, while filming in Toronto is wrapping up Friday, city officials said.

Williams and co-star Connor Storrie are set reunite for Season 2 of “Heated Rivalry,” but details around the filming start date have yet to be released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026.

Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What we know about hantavirus now that people linked to outbreak are back in Canada

TORONTO — The outbreak of hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship has captured the attention of Canadians and left many with questions. Here's what we know so far. WHAT KIND OF HANTAVIRUS WAS ON THE...

18m ago

Safety alert issued after Toronto police say small dog killed, owner injured by larger dog

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

4h ago

No more frost expected, warm long weekend forecast in the GTA

The Victoria Day long weekend is shaping up to be one of the best weekends of the spring as temperatures are forecasted to finally warm up.

10h ago

Controversies and consequences: Five things to know about the census

OTTAWA — People across the country completed their census forms this week, sharing details about their lives, which languages they speak and — for those who got the long-form census — information...

19m ago

Top Stories

What we know about hantavirus now that people linked to outbreak are back in Canada

TORONTO — The outbreak of hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship has captured the attention of Canadians and left many with questions. Here's what we know so far. WHAT KIND OF HANTAVIRUS WAS ON THE...

18m ago

Safety alert issued after Toronto police say small dog killed, owner injured by larger dog

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

4h ago

No more frost expected, warm long weekend forecast in the GTA

The Victoria Day long weekend is shaping up to be one of the best weekends of the spring as temperatures are forecasted to finally warm up.

10h ago

Controversies and consequences: Five things to know about the census

OTTAWA — People across the country completed their census forms this week, sharing details about their lives, which languages they speak and — for those who got the long-form census — information...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Finally warming in time for the long weekend

The Greater Toronto Area is set to see an increase in temperatures for the Victoria Day long weekend. Natasha Ramsahai has more in her seven-day forecast.

11h ago

0:47
Dunkin' Donuts to make its return to Canada

Dunkin Donuts is set to make its return to Canada after the U.S. cafe chain struck a deal with Canadian restaurant operator Foodtastic.

17h ago

2:52
Another below seasonal week with showers

Frost advisories for Southern Ontario are expected to be short-lived as warmer temperatures are set creep in, alongside with some showers.

14h ago

4:52
TDSB 'misleading' impact of recent job cuts: Toronto Education Workers president

President of Toronto Education Workers/Local 440 John Weatherup says the TDSB is 'misleading' the number of staff that are being laid off and their impact to classrooms and students.

20h ago

0:31
Crash involving dump truck, flatbed sends one to hospital

Toronto police say two people were taken to hospital after a two‑vehicle collision in a construction area in Etobicoke early Tuesday, an incident now under investigation by the Ministry of Labour.

20h ago

More Videos