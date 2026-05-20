Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios has full Tommy John surgery

Jose Berrios faces a long road back to the majors.

The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander underwent a full Tommy John surgery this week, manager John Schneider announced Wednesday.

Recovery from that procedure typically carries a 12-18 month timeline.

The Blue Jays announced over the weekend that Berrios would have elbow surgery after a meeting with Dr. Keith Meister. At that time, it was unclear which type of surgery would be required.

“They’re going to figure that out when they’re actually in there,” Schneider said on Saturday. “See what they see when they get in.”

It turns out the result was a full reconstruction of his elbow.

Berrios did not pitch for the Blue Jays this season after an MRI in spring training revealed a stress fracture in his elbow. He did pitch in triple-A as part of a rehab process before being shut down again and having surgery.

The injury is the latest setback for a pitcher who had a remarkably healthy career. From 2018 to 2024, he made 32 starts every season except in 2020, when he made 12 in the pandemic-shortened campaign.

In 2025, he made 30 starts for the Blue Jays but was removed from the rotation before the team’s playoff run to the World Series. He last pitched in a major league game on Sept. 24.

Berrios joined the Blue Jays in a mid-season trade in 2021 and signed a seven-year, $131-million contract extension the following off-season. He will be a free agent after the 2028 season, leaving his future with the Blue Jays unclear.

For his 10-year career, Berrios has made 273 starts with a 4.08 ERA, 1.239 WHIP and 1,481 strikeouts.