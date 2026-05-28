Familiar face Chris Bassitt set to take mound against Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt throws during the first inning of a game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Washington. (Terrance Williams/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted May 28, 2026 10:58 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 11:00 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays are due to see a familiar face on the mound.

A fan favourite while with the Blue Jays from 2023-25, Chris Bassitt takes on his old team as his Baltimore Orioles open a four-game series against their AL East rival on Thursday.

Bassitt, 4-3 with his new club this season, will face Patrick Corbin of the Jays. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+).

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Over the course of his three seasons with the Blue Jays, Bassitt was a workhorse, posting a 37-31 record, most notably going 16-8 in his first season with the club.

This season, Bassitt has seemingly struggled to find his rhythm, posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with 34 strikeouts.

The Orioles will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Jays.

Baltimore is 26-30 overall and 17-13 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The Blue Jays are 10-16 in road games and 27-29 overall. They have a 9-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Bassitt will face a Blue Jays lineup struggling to find consistency at the plate. Ernie Clement has 17 doubles, five home runs and 20 RBIs while hitting .294. Daulton Varsho is 12-for-39 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

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