Iraqi national pleads not guilty in 18 attacks in Europe, calling himself a ‘prisoner of war’

FILE - Members of the community watch as forensic officers search the area after two people were stabbed in the Golders Green neighborhood, that has a large Jewish community, in London, April 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2026 6:20 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 8:20 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — An Iraqi national accused of plotting at least 18 attacks in Europe in retaliation for the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran pleaded not guilty on Monday before calling himself a “prisoner of war” and telling a judge that children and women were being killed “by your rockets.”

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi finally was persuaded to sit down in Manhattan federal court as two marshals approached him at a judge’s urging. One marshal put his hand on his shoulder to guide him into his seat.

Al-Saadi did not appear to be trying to be disruptive as he commented beyond his response to the charges. The charges say he conspired to provide material support to Kata’ib Hizballah, an Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militant group, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“I’m not guilty in a war situation,” Al-Saadi responded, before adding through an Arabic translator: “I’m a prisoner of war. I’m not a threat. Children and women are being killed by your rockets.”

Judge Colleen McMahon responded by saying: “The defendant will be seated please,” which prompted the marshals behind Al-Saadi to move up to where he was seated.

Both Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. have been designated by the U.S. government as foreign terrorist organizations. U.S. prosecutors say Al-Saadi was a Kata’ib Hizballah commander.

But his lawyer, Andrew Dalack, told the judge that his client worked for the Iraqi government, though he did not specify what position.

The lawyer said Al-Saadi was held at an underground Turkish prison for two weeks before he was turned over to the FBI.

“I’m sure it was unpleasant, to say the least,” the judge said.

Dalack said Al-Saadi has been held in solitary confinement at a federal lockup in Brooklyn but was hoping to communicate with a diplomatic counsel from Iraq and his mother and siblings, although he expects the U.S. government to severely limit his communications.

Last month when the charges against Al-Saadi were announced, Dalack told reporters that his client believed he was being persecuted for his relationship with Qasem Soleimani, the Revolutionary Guard leader who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

Among the 18 attacks in Europe, Al-Saadi is charged in the firebombing of a bank in Amsterdam and with stabbing Jewish men in London.

Federal authorities also said in court papers that he sought to attack a New York City synagogue last month and provided an undercover law enforcement officer with photos and maps of Jewish centers in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona, that he planned to target.

Al-Saadi is also accused of involvement in two recent attacks in Canada: an attack on a synagogue and a shooting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto in March. U.S. prosecutors said he directed and urged other people to attack U.S. and Israeli interests, including by killing Americans and Jews.

Al-Saadi posted about the attacks on Snapchat and Telegram and spoke about them in phone calls recorded by an FBI informant whose help he solicited in planning attacks in the U.S., according to court papers.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC bus crash sends at least 13 people to hospital

A bus crash in the Weston area sent more than a dozen people to a hospital Monday afternoon. Police told CityNews that two TTC buses collided near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 3 p.m. At...

4h ago

Infant found dead in Brampton; 23‑year‑old mother taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead at a residence on Sunday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of Kennedy Road North and Williams...

7h ago

Toronto man charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl in Scarborough store

A Toronto man has been charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving an 8-year-old girl. Police were called to a retail store inside Woodside Square mall in the Finch Avenue East and...

6h ago

Victim in fatal Rexdale shooting identified, 1 suspect in custody, more at large: police

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the hallway of a Toronto Community Housing (TCH) building in Rexdale on Sunday night. Officers were called to the complex at Queen’s...

6h ago

Top Stories

TTC bus crash sends at least 13 people to hospital

A bus crash in the Weston area sent more than a dozen people to a hospital Monday afternoon. Police told CityNews that two TTC buses collided near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 3 p.m. At...

4h ago

Infant found dead in Brampton; 23‑year‑old mother taken into custody

An investigation is underway in Brampton after an infant was found dead at a residence on Sunday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to a home in the area of Kennedy Road North and Williams...

7h ago

Toronto man charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl in Scarborough store

A Toronto man has been charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving an 8-year-old girl. Police were called to a retail store inside Woodside Square mall in the Finch Avenue East and...

6h ago

Victim in fatal Rexdale shooting identified, 1 suspect in custody, more at large: police

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the hallway of a Toronto Community Housing (TCH) building in Rexdale on Sunday night. Officers were called to the complex at Queen’s...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Sunny and dry weather continue this week in Toronto

Sunny and dry weather will continue until late this week in Toronto. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

2h ago

2:56
Infant found dead inside Brampton home, mother in custody

A shocking discovery in Brampton. A newborn found dead inside a home and the baby's mother is now in custody facing charges. Afua Baah reports.

4h ago

2:28
$3.5M in fake soccer gear seized by Toronto police, two arrested

Toronto police have arrested two men and seized more than $3.5 million in counterfeit sports merchandise, dismantling what investigators describe as the largest fake‑soccer‑jersey operation ever uncovered in Canada.

5h ago

0:58
Body found in Lake Ontario confirmed to be missing man: Hamilton police

The body found in the shores of Lake Ontario has been confirmed to be missing man Marcin Sydor, Hamilton police confirmed.

8h ago

0:48
Two men arrested in fatal double shooting in Vaughan

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged two men and are searching for a third suspect after a brazen double homicide in a Vaughan neighbourhood last month.

9h ago

More Videos