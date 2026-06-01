The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired longtime NHL executive and amateur‑scouting specialist Judd Brackett as the team’s assistant general manager, bringing one of the league’s most respected draft architects into the organization as John Chayka continues reshaping his hockey operations department.

Brackett, 49, arrives in Toronto after five seasons overseeing the Minnesota Wild’s amateur scouting program and more than a decade with the Vancouver Canucks. In his new role, the Maple Leafs said Brackett will oversee player evaluation across both amateur and professional scouting.

The Maple Leafs also announced Freddie Hamilton as the team’s chief of staff. Hamilton, 34, played seven seasons in the NHL, including three with the Calgary Flames. His brother, Dougie, is a defenceman with the New Jersey Devils.

The club says Hamilton, who earned his MBA from Yale University post-retirement, “will support strategic planning and cross-functional initiatives across the hockey operations department while working closely with the club’s leadership group.”

“Throughout his playing career, Freddie distinguished himself through his character, professionalism, and work ethic. Since retiring, he has built an impressive career in business and finance, gaining valuable experience across investing, strategy and organizational leadership,” Chayka said.

Judd Brackett’s impressive NHL track record

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Brackett was in the final year of his contract with Minnesota and had been offered an extension in December. However, he was seeking a larger role and greater influence within the organization’s hockey operations structure, ultimately leading to his departure and hiring in Toronto.

“We are thrilled to welcome Judd to our organization,” said Chayka.

“He has established one of the strongest amateur scouting and drafting track records in the NHL and has consistently demonstrated an ability to adapt and evolve his approach as the game changes. As we continue to build our hockey operations department, Judd will play a key role in integrating traditional scouting, video analysis, and data-driven insights to strengthen our decision-making process.”

During his five years running Minnesota’s draft table, Brackett oversaw seven first‑round selections, including Marco Rossi, Jesper Wallstedt, Liam Ohgren, Danila Yurov, Charlie Stramel, and Zeev Buium. Most of those picks have already become key NHL contributors or valuable organizational assets.

Several were central pieces in major trades, including the blockbuster deal involving Quinn Hughes, which sent Ohgren, Buium and Rossi to Vancouver to land the star defenseman.

Before joining the Wild, Brackett spent 12 years with the Canucks, including five seasons as the club’s director of amateur scouting. In that role, Brackett oversaw the selection of Elias Pettersson, drafted fifth overall in 2017.

Chayka and the Leafs recently parted ways with long-time assistant general manager Brandon Pridham. Assistant general manager of player personnel Derek Clancey has also since departed the organization.

Toronto holds the number-one overall pick at the 2026 NHL Draft, scheduled for June 26 and June 27.