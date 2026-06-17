Man, 46, charged in targeted East York stabbing

A 46-year-old man is facing assault charges in connection with a stabbing in East York last weekend.

Toronto police say two men got into an argument just after 7:30 p.m. on June 13 in the Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area when one of the men assaulted the other with a weapon.

A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, suffering from stab wounds.

Police later tracked down the suspect and arrested him a short time later.

Jason Passmore of Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Investigators say the two men were known to each other.