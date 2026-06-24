Daily GO Transit train service between Toronto and Stratford set to begin July 6

The train station in Stratford will accommodate GO Transit and Via Rail trains. GOOGLE STREETVIEW

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 24, 2026 4:04 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2026 4:14 pm.

GO Transit has unveiled details of its limited expansion of daily service into Stratford, which will allow residents to go between the popular southwestern Ontario town and downtown Toronto.

According to a post on the GO Transit website, daily service will begin on July 6 and operate year-round. GO trains on the Kitchener line will service the station on Shakespeare Street, which is less than a kilometre southeast of downtown Stratford.

On weekdays, trains are scheduled to leave the station at 6:16 a.m. and arrive at Union Station at 8:47 a.m. The 4:52 p.m. train from Union Station will arrive in Stratford at 7:28 p.m. Weekday trains will only stop at Kitchener, Guelph, Acton, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Brampton and Bramalea GO stations.

On weekends, trains will leave Stratford at 8:49 a.m. and arrive at Union Station at 11:16 a.m. The westbound train will leave Union Station at 6:16 p.m. and arrive in Stratford at 8:45 p.m. Weekend trains will only stop at Kitchener, Guelph, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Brampton, Bramalea and Bloor GO stations.

Related:

For a detailed schedule of all stops along the Kitchener line, click here.

As of June 24, weekday fare prices to travel end-to-end weren’t immediately clear. However, it costs at least $16.32 based on the distance to go between Toronto and Kitchener (one stop east of Stratford). Single-day passes on weekends, which allow for unlimited travel across the GO Transit network, cost $10. Children 12 and under can ride at no charge as can veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members. Riders between 13 and 19, as well as seniors, pay a discounted rate.

Customers who use Presto fare cards or need to buy a paper ticket won’t be able to do so at Stratford GO station yet. However, tickets can be bought online.

Currently, the main public transportation options serving Stratford are Via Rail and Flixbus. Mega bus offers trips to London and local transit provides connections to Stratford.

The service to Stratford came after a pilot project extended train service to London, but it was later cancelled.

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