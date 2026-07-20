CFL player was driving on wrong side of highway, had alcohol and drugs in vehicle: police

he statement saying "He was a passionate competitor who played with incredible heart".

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted July 20, 2026 1:55 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2026 2:35 pm.

Police allege Saskatchewan Roughriders player Jayden Dalke was driving on the wrong side of the highway when his vehicle crashed into another northwest of Regina on Saturday, killing both drivers.

Lumsden RCMP also allege they found alcohol and cannabis in Dalke’s vehicle.

READ: Alberta-born Saskatchewan Roughriders team captain Jayden Dalke killed in car accident

The driver of the second vehicle has been identified as 22-year-old Bhishma Rajyaguru of Regina.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Mounties say Dalke was driving north in the southbound lane of Highway 11, between Lumsden and Regina, when the collision occurred around 9 p.m.

“Autopsies and toxicology will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation,” RCMP said in a news release.

Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the median of the divided highway and the other vehicle in a ditch. Officials say civilians tried to revive one of the men.

The Lumsden Fire Department says fire crews took over, performed life-saving efforts but were not successful and the man died. The other driver, trapped in his car in the median, was declared dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Roughriders held a news conference to remember Dalke.

The 30-year-old linebacker from Leduc, Alta., was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 CFL draft out of the University of Alberta. He appeared in 68 career regular-season games, registering 69 tackles, 31 special-teams tackles, three forced fumbles, an interception and a sack.

Dalke appeared in all 18 regular-season games for Saskatchewan in 2025 as well as the West final and the club’s 25-17 Grey Cup win over the Montreal Alouettes.

The RCMP were scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 12:30 p.m.

More coming.

–With files from The Canadian Press

BC Lions punt returner Terry Williams (87) is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Jayden Dalke (38) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Sunday, August 20, 2023. (Heywood Yu/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
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