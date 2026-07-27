E‑bike explodes outside Toronto home, sending battery cells flying

In a video shared Monday, Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop shows an e‑bike erupting into flames, its battery pack violently exploding and scattering burning cells across a driveway. Photo: Jim Jessop/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 27, 2026 11:38 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2026 11:47 am.

Toronto’s fire chief is sounding the alarm after a dramatic e‑bike fire outside a city residence sent lithium‑ion battery cells flying like projectiles, a dangerous phenomenon firefighters say they are encountering with increasing frequency.

In a video shared Monday, Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop shows an e‑bike erupting into flames, its battery pack violently exploding and scattering burning cells across a driveway.

Jessop says crews are dealing with these incidents “far too frequently,” noting that lithium‑ion battery failures pose unique hazards — including flying battery cells, toxic smoke, and intense heat.

Lithium‑ion battery fires have surged in recent years, driven by the popularity of e‑bikes, e‑scooters, and other personal mobility devices. Toronto Fire officials warn that when these batteries fail, they can enter thermal runaway, a chain reaction that causes rapid overheating, explosions, and unpredictable projectiles.

Toronto Fire has repeatedly urged residents to avoid charging e‑bikes or scooters overnight, use only manufacturer‑approved chargers, keep devices away from exits and living spaces and replace damaged or swollen batteries immediately.

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