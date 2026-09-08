Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators have charged a Brampton man after a hit‑and‑run earlier this spring left a 28-year-old pedestrian fighting for his life.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on April 13, officers were called to Bovaird Drive and McLaughlin Road for reports of a pedestrian struck. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering life‑threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was first hit by a dark blue Toyota RAV4, whose driver failed to remain at the scene. Moments later, the pedestrian was struck again by a passing vehicle. That driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

After what police describe as a “thorough investigation,” officers arrested 65‑year‑old Abdillahi Farah Idere of Brampton. He is charged with failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Investigators are urging anyone with information — including dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision — to come forward.