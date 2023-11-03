Men charged in Brampton hotel parking lot car thefts, stolen SUVs valued at over $900K

Brampton arrests made
Police said investigators were in the area of Queen Street East and Gateway Drive on October 27 when they located the two suspects responsible for the vehicle thefts. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 3, 2023 6:15 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 6:17 pm.

Two men, including one from Montreal, have been charged for allegedly carrying out car thefts from hotel parking lots in Brampton and targeting American-made SUVs valued at over $900,000.

Police said investigators were in the area of Queen Street East and Gateway Drive on October 27 when they located the two suspects responsible for the vehicle thefts. The suspects were arrested, and police said officers seized a loaded 9 mm Ruger pistol.

The two men were identified as 20-year-old Mohamed Khlass of Montreal and 21-year-old Tajinder Dhillon of Brampton.

Charges against Khlass and Dhillon include firearms-related offences, 13 counts of possessing an automobile master key and nine counts of theft of a motor vehicle, among others.

Police said the nine counts against each man relate to the theft of nine newer model American-made SUVs valued at approximately $905,000.

“I want to thank our officers for their diligence and dedication in seeing this investigation through to a successful conclusion,” said Deputy Investigator Marc Andrews.

“Our investigators, and our entire organization, are committed to the safety and well-being of our community by holding accountable those responsible for these criminal actions.”

Top Stories

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

54m ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

1h ago

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

1h ago

Heart and Stroke foundation praises vape tax, some say it could grow illegal market
Heart and Stroke foundation praises vape tax, some say it could grow illegal market

Heart and Stroke Ontario is praising the Ontario government for implementing a new tax on vaping, saying they have been advocating for the measure for years. The province said in its fall economic...

46m ago

