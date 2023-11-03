Men charged in Brampton hotel parking lot car thefts, stolen SUVs valued at over $900K

Two men, including one from Montreal, have been charged for allegedly carrying out car thefts from hotel parking lots in Brampton and targeting American-made SUVs valued at over $900,000.

Police said investigators were in the area of Queen Street East and Gateway Drive on October 27 when they located the two suspects responsible for the vehicle thefts. The suspects were arrested, and police said officers seized a loaded 9 mm Ruger pistol.

The two men were identified as 20-year-old Mohamed Khlass of Montreal and 21-year-old Tajinder Dhillon of Brampton.

Charges against Khlass and Dhillon include firearms-related offences, 13 counts of possessing an automobile master key and nine counts of theft of a motor vehicle, among others.

Police said the nine counts against each man relate to the theft of nine newer model American-made SUVs valued at approximately $905,000.

“I want to thank our officers for their diligence and dedication in seeing this investigation through to a successful conclusion,” said Deputy Investigator Marc Andrews.

“Our investigators, and our entire organization, are committed to the safety and well-being of our community by holding accountable those responsible for these criminal actions.”