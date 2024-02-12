Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

Home Depot
A Home Depot store in Canada. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting Home Depot stores in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby and Clarington, which began sometime in July 2023. Photo: Home Depot/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 12, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 12:11 pm.

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said.

On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting Home Depot stores in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby and Clarington, which began sometime in July 2023.

It’s alleged the suspects would make a purchase and then return to the store with the receipt and walk out with stolen items. They would also switch price tags on items and defraud the store, police said.

Related:

On Monday, investigators arrested 53-year-old Khutaja Revuru and 50-year-old Krishna Reveru, both of Whitby.

The pair face a total of 28 charges, including theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were released on an undertaking.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

5m ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

2h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

46m ago

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

5m ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

2h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

46m ago

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

19h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos