Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said.

On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting Home Depot stores in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby and Clarington, which began sometime in July 2023.

It’s alleged the suspects would make a purchase and then return to the store with the receipt and walk out with stolen items. They would also switch price tags on items and defraud the store, police said.

On Monday, investigators arrested 53-year-old Khutaja Revuru and 50-year-old Krishna Reveru, both of Whitby.

The pair face a total of 28 charges, including theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were released on an undertaking.