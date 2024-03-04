Bruins overpower Maple Leafs in potential playoff preview

Maple Leafs and Bruins
Boston Bruins centre Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammate defenceman Mason Lohrei (6) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 4, 2024 9:36 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 9:42 pm.

Pavel Zacha had two goals, and star winger David Pastrňák dished out three assists as the Boston Bruins overpowered the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

The Bruins started the game strong by getting out to an early 2-0 lead with goals from Morgan Geekie and Zacha. Winger Jake DeBrusk made it 3-0 with his second-period goal, silencing a Scotiabank Arena crowd in what could be a potential first-round playoff matchup for the Atlantic Division rivals.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares answered for Toronto in the third period, his 19th goal of the season, giving his team and the fans some life. It was temporary, as Zacha would capitalize and score his second of the game less than 10 minutes later.

Leafs goalie Joseph Woll stopped 26 of 30 shots in his second start since returning to action from an ankle injury. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was solid, turning away 32 of 33 shots.

Morgan Rielly and new addition Ilya Lyubushkin assisted on Tavares’ goal. Rielly registered his 459th career point and surpassed Tim Horton for the third-most points by a defenceman in Maple Leafs history. He now trails Tomáš Kaberle (520 points) and Börje Salming (768 points) on Toronto’s all-time scoring list for defencemen.

Related:

The Bruins are eight points ahead of the Maple Leafs for second in the division and improved to 3-0 against Toronto this season, with both other wins coming in overtime and via the shootout. The Leafs have not beaten the Bruins since Nov. 5, 2022.

The Florida Panthers, first in the division, beat the New York Rangers on Monday and are 10 points ahead of the Leafs.

Losses within their division continue to plague Toronto, who is now 6-8-2 against teams in the Atlantic. In comparison, the Panthers entered Monday with a 12-1-3 record against divisional rivals, with the Bruins improving to 13-3-3.

The Maple Leafs will look to rebound against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night before travelling to Boston for a rematch with the Bruins on Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

56m ago

Man arrested for sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested for sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

1h ago

Hamilton hit by ransomware attack, no timeline to restore services: city manager
Hamilton hit by ransomware attack, no timeline to restore services: city manager

A cybersecurity incident that the City of Hamilton has been grappling with since last month has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. The city says it first learned of the attack on Feb. 25. City...

15m ago

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

56m ago

Man arrested for sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested for sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

1h ago

Hamilton hit by ransomware attack, no timeline to restore services: city manager
Hamilton hit by ransomware attack, no timeline to restore services: city manager

A cybersecurity incident that the City of Hamilton has been grappling with since last month has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. The city says it first learned of the attack on Feb. 25. City...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

3h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

3h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

6h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

8h ago

2:41
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Rexdale. As Shauna Hunt reports, homicide investigators are focusing on a vehicle that was discovered at the scene.

10h ago

More Videos