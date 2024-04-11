Long-term construction to start on Toronto’s westbound Gardiner. What you need to know

Gardiner Expressway
The City said route diversions, traffic agents, adjustments to signal timings and other technology will be used to improve congestion around the construction zones. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 11, 2024 5:53 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2024 5:56 am.

Long-term construction is expected to start Thursday night in the westbound portion of Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway.

From approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 (weather permitting), one westbound lane will be closed on the Gardiner between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue for critical construction work. One eastbound lane will remain closed.

The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard east of Jameson Avenue is also closed to facilitate traffic merging and congestion management near the work zone. The construction will see intermittent overnight closures of a second east or westbound lane.

These lane closures will remain in place until mid-2027, with a brief re-opening for the FIFA World Cup from May to the end of July 2026.

The City says route diversions, traffic agents, adjustments to signal timings and other technology will be used to improve congestion around the construction zones.

Between 2014 and 2016, Toronto’s City Council approved the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan, which divides the work into six sections.

