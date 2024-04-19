Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday

The city is set to launch another pothole repair blitz this weekend.

City officials say work crews will be out on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to fix potholes on major roadways and neighbourhood streets.

Around 133 workers forming 36 crews will be on repair patrol to “resolve as many 311 service requests for potholes and road damage as possible.”

The city says crews will pay extra attention to the King Street Transit Priority Corridor, Scarborough North, Etobicoke North, and the northwest area of North York.

“Residents driving or cycling are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews. The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs,” a release states.

Road crews in Toronto have carried out two pothole repair blitzes this year, one on Feb. 3 and another on March 2.

Since January, road crews have repaired nearly 100,000 potholes, which surpassed the amount done during the same four-month period over the last four years.

The most common cause of potholes and road degradation is water going through cracks in the top layer of asphalt. When the water freezes and thaws, it causes the pavement layer to move up and the asphalt is then broken away due to vehicle traffic.

Residents can report potholes to 311 by using the Toronto mobile app, online, or by dialing 311.

The city says potholes that pose a safety hazard on an expressway are addressed within 24 hours while potholes on an arterial road are investigated within four days. Large numbers of potholes to be repaired are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized according to the city’s approved service levels.

City council recently approved a $5 million budget for pothole repairs in 2024.

The pothole blitz comes as the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) conducts its Worst Roads Campaign in Ontario, which kicked off on March 27. Drivers can still vote for the worst road in the province by Friday evening.

Four well-known Toronto roads made the top 10 list in 2023: Eglinton Avenue West, Finch Avenue, Steeles Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

With files from John Marchesan and Nick Westoll of CityNews