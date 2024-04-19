Another pothole blitz to take over Toronto roads on Saturday

Toronto potholes
Hubcaps are seen at the side of College Street near where potholes could be seen. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 19, 2024 11:00 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 11:13 am.

The city is set to launch another pothole repair blitz this weekend.

City officials say work crews will be out on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to fix potholes on major roadways and neighbourhood streets.

Around 133 workers forming 36 crews will be on repair patrol to “resolve as many 311 service requests for potholes and road damage as possible.”

The city says crews will pay extra attention to the King Street Transit Priority Corridor, Scarborough North, Etobicoke North, and the northwest area of North York.

“Residents driving or cycling are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews. The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs,” a release states.

Road crews in Toronto have carried out two pothole repair blitzes this year, one on Feb. 3 and another on March 2.

Since January, road crews have repaired nearly 100,000 potholes, which surpassed the amount done during the same four-month period over the last four years.

The most common cause of potholes and road degradation is water going through cracks in the top layer of asphalt. When the water freezes and thaws, it causes the pavement layer to move up and the asphalt is then broken away due to vehicle traffic.

Residents can report potholes to 311 by using the Toronto mobile apponline, or by dialing 311.

The city says potholes that pose a safety hazard on an expressway are addressed within 24 hours while potholes on an arterial road are investigated within four days. Large numbers of potholes to be repaired are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized according to the city’s approved service levels.

City council recently approved a $5 million budget for pothole repairs in 2024.

The pothole blitz comes as the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) conducts its Worst Roads Campaign in Ontario, which kicked off on March 27. Drivers can still vote for the worst road in the province by Friday evening.

Four well-known Toronto roads made the top 10 list in 2023: Eglinton Avenue West, Finch Avenue, Steeles Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

With files from John Marchesan and Nick Westoll of CityNews

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

2h ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

2h ago

Mother and baby injured in rollover crash on southbound Hwy. 400
Mother and baby injured in rollover crash on southbound Hwy. 400

A woman and her baby were injured after being involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash on the southbound portion of Highway 400 approaching Innisfil Beach Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt....

2h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

32m ago

