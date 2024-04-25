Union reaches tentative deal with AGO workers to end 1-month strike

AGO
The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 25, 2024 5:28 am.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says a tentative deal with Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) workers was reached late on Tuesday.

Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers, technicians, and front desk staff, were off the job as they fought for better pay and less reliance on contract work.

OPSEU confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that both sides had agreed to a new deal after 16 hours of bargaining and one month after strike action.

“The first strike at the AGO has been a historic demonstration of collective action – solidarity forever,” the post read.

The AGO was closed throughout the duration of labour talks, and some striking workers took to the picket lines outside the gallery in Toronto.

The labour dispute and now tentative deal comes amid challenging financial times for the AGO, one of North America’s most prominent art museums. The AGO has not seen its attendance return to pre-pandemic levels and is dealing with a deficit believed to be around $1 million.

In November 2023, the federal government provided the AGO with a $25-million investment for The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery, expected to “showcase great art while being energy efficient and operate without burning fossil fuel.”

Top Stories

Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know

An invasive and toxic worm that can grow up to three feet long has made its way to Ontario, and with sightings across the GTA becoming more prevalent, gardeners and pet owners are being warned about its...

33m ago

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

9h ago

Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston,...

2h ago

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

12h ago

