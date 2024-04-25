Union reaches tentative deal with AGO workers to end 1-month strike

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says a tentative deal with Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) workers was reached late on Tuesday.

Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers, technicians, and front desk staff, were off the job as they fought for better pay and less reliance on contract work.

OPSEU confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that both sides had agreed to a new deal after 16 hours of bargaining and one month after strike action.

“The first strike at the AGO has been a historic demonstration of collective action – solidarity forever,” the post read.

The AGO was closed throughout the duration of labour talks, and some striking workers took to the picket lines outside the gallery in Toronto.

The labour dispute and now tentative deal comes amid challenging financial times for the AGO, one of North America’s most prominent art museums. The AGO has not seen its attendance return to pre-pandemic levels and is dealing with a deficit believed to be around $1 million.

In November 2023, the federal government provided the AGO with a $25-million investment for The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery, expected to “showcase great art while being energy efficient and operate without burning fossil fuel.”