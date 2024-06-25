A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at a midtown Toronto swimming facility, police said.

Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area at around 5 p.m. on June 18 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged a 10-year-old girl was swimming in a pool when the accused swam towards her and sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, police said 60-year-old Atayab Siddiqi of Toronto was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He appeared in court on June 22.

Siddiqi is described as five-foot-four, approximately 121 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Police released the man’s photo and believe there may be additional victims.