Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting girl, 10, at midtown Toronto pool

On Tuesday, police said 60-year-old Atayab Siddiqi of Toronto was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He appeared in court on June 22. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 25, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 9:40 am.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at a midtown Toronto swimming facility, police said.

Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area at around 5 p.m. on June 18 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged a 10-year-old girl was swimming in a pool when the accused swam towards her and sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, police said 60-year-old Atayab Siddiqi of Toronto was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He appeared in court on June 22.

Siddiqi is described as five-foot-four, approximately 121 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Police released the man’s photo and believe there may be additional victims.

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

17m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly spiking a patron's drink and allegedly sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge...

23m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

3h ago

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by service prices
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, driven by service prices

OTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.9 per cent in May, largely driven by higher prices for services, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday. The result was up from an annual inflation rate...

13m ago

