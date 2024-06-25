Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting girl, 10, at midtown Toronto pool
Posted June 25, 2024 9:36 am.
Last Updated June 25, 2024 9:40 am.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at a midtown Toronto swimming facility, police said.
Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area at around 5 p.m. on June 18 for reports of a sexual assault.
It’s alleged a 10-year-old girl was swimming in a pool when the accused swam towards her and sexually assaulted her.
On Tuesday, police said 60-year-old Atayab Siddiqi of Toronto was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He appeared in court on June 22.
Siddiqi is described as five-foot-four, approximately 121 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. Police released the man’s photo and believe there may be additional victims.